McFarling: Fuente's Hokies running on fumes

Pitt is a bad matchup for Tech regardless of venue. In the past 13 meetings both home and away, the Hokies have covered the Vegas spread just twice. In other words, whatever you’re expecting from Tech against Pitt, you’re getting less than that, even when the Hokies prevail.

In 2020, fairness demands context. This is a tough year for everybody. Holding it together isn’t easy, whether you’re a stay-at-home parent or a small-business owner or a sophomore wide receiver on a college football team.

But this is a new challenge for Fuente and his staff. All the other losses this season were much closer than this one. Turning points were easy to spot, deficiencies simple to pinpoint, paths to victory quicker to summon.

This was a blowout. A bad one.

“We’re heading into a bye week with a group of players that I think it’s fair to say are a little tired,” Fuente said. “They’ve been dealing with this since July. Plus, when they’re at home, no real offseason, all that kind of stuff.