McFarling: Fun-seeking Hooker provides Hokies' best hope

One of his favorite moments came at a time many QBs might be overwhelmed by the pressure: When Tech took over at its own 25-yard line with 1:41 to go, needing a touchdown to tie the game.

A touchdown, of course, is what Hooker helped them get. In less than a minute.

“I talk to my dad about it all the time,” Hooker said. “He says, ‘I imagine myself going under center when I’m at my desk in my office all the time.’ Those are times that you’re going to remember. If you’re a real ballplayer, then you want those times, or you want the ball in your hands in those times.”

For the Hokies, who are looking to shake off a brutal loss as they enter a difficult four-game closing stretch, this is the biggest reason for optimism. Their quarterback is playing at an extremely high level. He’s got poise, confidence, and, yes, a little bit of that Vick swagger.

Most of all, he doesn’t get down.

Hooker’s worst game of the season came at Wake Forest on Oct. 24, when he threw his only three interceptions of the year. He bounced back from that disappointment by completing all 10 of his passes and running for three touchdowns in a win at Louisville.