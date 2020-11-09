McFarling: Fun-seeking Va. Tech QB provides Hokies' best hope

During a timeout late in the second quarter of Virginia Tech’s game on Saturday, the Hokies showed a famous Michael Vick run on the video board.
You probably remember this gallop. It happened against Boston College in 2000 – an 82-yarder in which Vick evaded multiple tacklers at the line of scrimmage, bolted down the left sideline, reversed field to the right hash, performed a pirouette near the goal line and high-stepped into the end zone. Pure magic.
Current Tech quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson were narrating this video. Both expressed their amazement at Vick’s athletic ability and swagger. They jokingly forgave him that his attention to ball security wasn’t the best.
Then Hooker noted the most important thing to him: Vick appeared to be having a lot of fun playing football.
Hooker’s not Vick – nobody is – but he knows how to enjoy himself on the field. That was evident throughout Saturday’s game. He was having fun when the Hokies were ahead, when they were down, and when they were tied.
The only time he wasn’t full of joy was when Liberty’s final field goal split the uprights, handing the Hokies a 38-35 loss that had nothing to do with the quality of his performance.
Watch him earlier in the game, when he gets out in the open field and starts shimmying those shoulder pads. Watch Hooker barrel into tacklers and pop back up. Watch him stutter-step to get defenders off his scent.
One of his favorite moments came at a time many QBs might be overwhelmed by the pressure: When Tech took over at its own 25-yard line with 1:41 to go, needing a touchdown to tie the game.
A touchdown, of course, is what Hooker helped them get. In less than a minute.
“I talk to my dad about it all the time,” Hooker said. “He says, ‘I imagine myself going under center when I’m at my desk in my office all the time.’ Those are times that you’re going to remember. If you’re a real ballplayer, then you want those times, or you want the ball in your hands in those times.”
For the Hokies, who are looking to shake off a brutal loss as they enter a difficult four-game closing stretch, this is the biggest reason for optimism. Their quarterback is playing at an extremely high level. He’s got poise, confidence, and, yes, a little bit of that Vick swagger.
Most of all, he doesn’t get down.
Hooker’s worst game of the season came at Wake Forest on Oct. 24, when he threw his only three interceptions of the year. He bounced back from that disappointment by completing all 10 of his passes and running for three touchdowns in a win at Louisville.
Hooker accounted for four more touchdowns on Saturday – three passing – while eclipsing 150 rushing yards for the second time this year. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 3 Power 5 quarterback of the week, behind Justin Fields of Ohio State and D’Eriq King of Miami.
Hooker ranks third in the ACC in passing efficiency and completion percentage. In both categories, the only players ahead of him are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who are projected to be high picks in the next two NFL Drafts.
Tech’s two-minute offense hummed under Hooker against Liberty. Early in the fourth quarter, when the Hokies needed a two-point conversion to tie the game, Hooker got it on a nifty improvisational pass to Raheem Blackshear.
Allow him to narrate:
“I was just trying to make a play,” Hooker said. “We had a little naked rollout to the boundary, and I saw the flat defender kind of jump off to Raheem a little bit. So I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m gonna cut it up and run it in.’ Then he bounced off of him at the last minute.
“I was still behind the line of scrimmage, so I just flipped it out to him.”
They won’t be showing that play on the video board 20 years from now, but there’s a word to describe the guy who starred in it.
Fun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!