McFarling: (Gulp) Are the Hokies actually...bad?

Bad teams don’t go on 17-0 runs. Not in high school, not in church leagues, and certainly not in ACC basketball games.

You believe this, don’t you? That any team that scores 17 points in a row while holding its opponent scoreless has potential?

You’re going to want to, if you desire to have any hope that Virginia Tech can turn this season around.

The Hokies aren’t a good team right now. Their record shows it. Their body language shows it. They expected to be more than this — everyone did — and they’re shocked that they aren’t.

Tuesday night’s 68-63 loss to North Carolina State marked the second time this season that Tech’s fallen at home as a heavy favorite in an ACC game. The first came Dec. 4, when Wake Forest drilled the Hokies 80-61 as 8.5-point underdogs.

Exactly one month later, Tech lost as 9.5-point favorites to a Wolfpack team that had been riding a five-game losing streak. This dropped the Hokies to 0-3 in an ACC that, given its lackluster nonconference performance, doesn’t have nearly the cache that it normally does.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee won’t be auto-shipping seven or eight teams from this league to the dance. It’s going to be Duke and a handful of “best of the rest” squads. And so far, the Hokies have made a poor case to be one of them.

“You’ve heard me say it before, I’ll say it again: I’ve got a good basketball team,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “In a bit of dark place right now, but better days ahead. We’ll be fine. We’re going to be just fine.”

That was my assumption, too, even after the humbling Wake loss. Tech whacked St. Bonaventure in Charlotte, then put in a solid effort at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a 76-65 loss to No. 2 Duke.

Then COVID-19 struck the roster, disrupted the practice schedule last week and spit out an energy-depleted squad that lost another conference game it couldn’t afford to lose.

“We need to play with a little more pop, a little more energy,” point guard Storm Murphy said. “That sense of urgency isn’t just something to think about or believe, but it has to be seen. How we’re rotating, how we’re playing physically, how we’re getting after loose balls — just the energy, the physicality, the emotion. We’ve got to get back to that.”

A turnaround from Nahiem Alleyne would help, too. The junior guard is a proven long-distance shooter mired in a nettlesome seven-game slump. After a 2-for-11 shooting performance on Tuesday – including a late air ball on an open 3-pointer -- he’s shot 23.4% over the past seven games, including 19.4% from 3.

How can Tech get him right?

“If it was an easy answer, I’d have already done it,” Young said. “We all know what a fine basketball player he is. He works as hard as anybody I’ve ever had.

“We’re going to hang in there with that kid. He’s got to play well for us. He knows that. We all know that, and I know that he’ll pop out of it here very, very quickly.”

The same hope surrounds this team: Keep running them out there, trust that the true quality will show itself.

Despite their record, the Hokies entered Tuesday a solid 30th in the NCAA's NET rankings, which are the critical tournament-selection tool. Even after Tuesday’s result, they ranked 29th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings.

The only ACC team ahead of them in either of those rankings? Duke.

So it’s not just the oddsmakers who think the Hokies are better than they’ve shown. Little good that will do, though, if the results don’t start to match those metrics.

We saw what the Hokies look like at their best during the aforementioned 17-0 run on Tuesday night. Keve Aluma was hitting 3-pointers and layups. Justyn Mutts was throwing down dunks. Murphy and Darius Maddox were splashing long jumpers.

During all this, Tech’s defense held N.C. State without a point for five minutes.

Bad teams don’t do stuff like that, do they?

Well, do they?

