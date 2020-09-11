McFarling: Handicapping the Hokies

Ah, sweet, sweet bookies.

Who else could make this world feel right again? With restricted crowds and quasi-bubbles and some major conferences punting on the fall football season, it’s nice to know there are still folks out there trying to return a sense of normalcy to our autumn proceedings.

Enter SportsBettingDime.com. The site’s oddsmakers recently sent out some interesting prop bets for the ACC, including a handful that are specific to Virginia Tech.

Now, a caveat: I don’t know that you can actually bet on any of these props even if you want to. SportsBettingDime.com is not a gambling site, per se. Rather, it’s a site that “provides expert picks and unique odds on sports and entertainment for fans seeking insight into various scenarios and online betting options.” Most actual sports betting sites and brick-and-mortar casinos don’t have these kinds of props up yet, if they will at all.

So this exercise truly could be for entertainment purposes only — a concept I’m normally vehemently against. But we all could use a little more entertainment these days, so here goes (all figures based on an 11-game regular season):

1. Odds Caleb Farley is picked in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft: 1-to-2