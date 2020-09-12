McFarling: Hokies’ best option is to keep striving

“We still, as of today, have the ability to play 11 games -- hopefully more than that,” Babcock said. “We still have the ability to play in an ACC Championship Game, and we still have the ability to play in the college football playoff. It’s a tough time, but that’s where we stand.”

Not long after Babcock logged off his conference call, he went to talk to the Tech women’s soccer team, which was about to depart for UVa for a Saturday match. That squad’s still going. So are Tech’s other fall sports.

And just minutes later, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina kicked off a football game against Syracuse. Notre Dame faced Duke later in the afternoon. And Clemson played the nightcap against Wake Forest with ESPN’s College GameDay on hand.

It’s important to remember that UNC, Notre Dame and Clemson were all in Tech’s place once. The Tar Heels had to suspend football operations twice over the summer because of virus concerns. In August, the Fighting Irish halted practice after five players tested positive. Clemson had an even bigger team outbreak in July.