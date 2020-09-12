McFarling: Hokies’ best option is to keep striving

Regroup and forge ahead.
It’s the mantra every football team uses when it loses a game. And it’s the approach that Virginia Tech needs to take now, after losing not one but two scheduled games to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday morning’s news that Tech had to postpone its Sept. 19 home game against Virginia was a bummer but not a stunner.
Less than two weeks ago, Tech coach Justin Fuente admitted to being a “basket case” as he tried to navigate the day-to-day challenges of positive tests. Just a few days ago, Fuente confessed that his team might not have had enough healthy players available to face N.C. State this week had the Wolfpack not postponed the game because of its own virus issues.
All that proved to be foreshadowing.
On what should have been the day of the 2020 season opener, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock met with Tech players and their parents at 8 a.m. Saturday to deliver the bad news. Positive tests and associated contact tracing within the Hokies’ program made the UVa game untenable at this time.
“I certainly feel for our players and fans, UVa’s players and fans as well,” Babcock said in a late-morning video conference call with reporters. “The uncertainty that these 18-to-22-year-olds are having to deal with is not fair, and I feel for them. But that was the right decision to make.”
And the next decision they have to make is simple: Don’t panic. Look in the mirror, assess what happened, and move forward.
If this season is to have chance of getting anywhere close to the finish line, the ACC will have to adopt the mentality that Major League Baseball did. Remember the MLB reboot? It seemed like a disaster from the beginning, with the Miami Marlins suffering an early outbreak that forced the cancellation of games.
“This isn’t worth trying!” many said. “Shut it down!”
No, said MLB. The league kept going, despite the criticism. And while things haven’t been perfect – the Giants and Padres just had a couple of games postponed Friday night because of COVID-19 issues – baseball has continued.
Combined with the N.C. State postponement, which moved that game to Sept. 26, Tech already has exhausted the flexibility that was built into its schedule. But the Hokies aren’t panicking.
“We still, as of today, have the ability to play 11 games -- hopefully more than that,” Babcock said. “We still have the ability to play in an ACC Championship Game, and we still have the ability to play in the college football playoff. It’s a tough time, but that’s where we stand.”
Not long after Babcock logged off his conference call, he went to talk to the Tech women’s soccer team, which was about to depart for UVa for a Saturday match. That squad’s still going. So are Tech’s other fall sports.
And just minutes later, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina kicked off a football game against Syracuse. Notre Dame faced Duke later in the afternoon. And Clemson played the nightcap against Wake Forest with ESPN’s College GameDay on hand.
It’s important to remember that UNC, Notre Dame and Clemson were all in Tech’s place once. The Tar Heels had to suspend football operations twice over the summer because of virus concerns. In August, the Fighting Irish halted practice after five players tested positive. Clemson had an even bigger team outbreak in July.
“Having watched them go through it, and then the modeling on campus and other campuses that have gone through it outside of sports, we just feel like there is a model there, and there is hope,” Babcock said. “And if it becomes something that we can’t do safely, then we won’t play at all. But we still are very confident we can do that.”
There very well could be a moment that Tech has to cancel its entire season. We’ve always known that was a possibility.
But that time is not now. Not yet.
“We’re hoping that this turns out to be a one-week blip,” Babcock said. “It just seems to be our turn at this time.”
There’s only one way to know for sure: Regroup and forge ahead.
Contact Aaron McFarling at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or 981-3124. Follow him on Twitter: @aaronmcfarling.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!