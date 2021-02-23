McFarling: Hokies chewed up by the jaws of the pause

Devoe missed another (!) 3-pointer. This time, clearly fed up with watching his team miss perimeter shots, Wright grabbed the ball in traffic and threw down on emphatic dunk.

For the Hokies, that was the most disheartening sequence in a 12-0 Georgia Tech run that provided the first significant cushion of the game for either team. Virginia Tech is a good rebounding team this season, but certainly not then. And you can bet the pause had something to do with it.

But the signs of trouble arrived much earlier than that. The Hokies turned it over 11 times in the first half. They’ve played nine entire games this season in which they didn’t commit that many miscues.

The turnovers were the kind of things this team simply doesn’t do often — chucking the ball to a teammate who isn’t there, telegraphing passes for easy interceptions. They were the kinds of things that can happen after you’ve been practicing with only a handful of players.

The Hokies stayed in it early with their defense, as surely they knew they would have to. They held Georgia Tech scoreless for more than three minutes to open the game. Wabissa Bede made Alvarado — the fourth-leading scorer in the conference — work for everything in the first half.