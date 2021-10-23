McFarling: Hokies' collapse leads to Fuente's 'Cronkite Moment'

Fuente’s lost them. Maybe not all of them, but enough that the chant wasn’t some faint, strain-your-ears type of phenomenon. It was clear, and it was audible, and remnants of it carried into the concourses and outside the venue.

“Fire Fuente!” a man shouted as he walked down Beamer Way toward his car. “Culture of losing!”

I disagree with that guy’s second assertion. I’ve seen cultures of losing before, and they have elements that this program doesn’t — at least not yet. In a culture of losing, players snipe at coaches, officials and each other. Players give up on the cause, and the scoreboard becomes a sorry reflection of that.

The scoreboard has frowned on Tech four times in seven games this season, but not like that. The Hokies have lost three games they should have won — two (Notre Dame and Syracuse) that they probably deserved to win, and one (West Virginia) in which they simply refused the gift dropped on their doorstep.

Still, four losses in seven games strengthen that guy’s first point. A change is feeling more and more inevitable. That’s just the reality. When you’re in a position like Fuente’s in, you can’t blow a nine-point lead with less than six minutes remaining and expect any kind of job security.