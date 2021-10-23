McFarling: Hokies' collapse leads to Fuente's 'Cronkite Moment'

BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
Syracuse wideout Damien Alford had just done the painfully inevitable Saturday afternoon, catching a 45-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining to beat Virginia Tech 41-36. He was celebrating in the end zone as, just for a beat, a hush fell over Lane Stadium.
Check the ground for penalty flags.
None.
And the chants from the crowd began.
“Fi-re Fuen-te!” they said. “Fi-re Fuen-te!”
This had to be the “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America” moment for Tech athletic director Whit Babcock. These weren’t folks simply lobbing internet grenades. These aren’t the cynics publicly rooting for the Hokies to fail so they can be right and coach Justin Fuente can be gone.
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Those type of fans care too, of course, and they count. But the ones who matter most are the ones who put on their maroon and orange Saturday morning, paid for their tickets, traveled to this stadium and spent three and a half hours screaming like heck to try to help the home team break its two-game losing streak.
They are the optimists. They are the ones who’ve made the donations to get better seats, who’ve purchased concessions, who’ve turned “Enter Sandman” entrances into something people admire in California.
Fuente’s lost them. Maybe not all of them, but enough that the chant wasn’t some faint, strain-your-ears type of phenomenon. It was clear, and it was audible, and remnants of it carried into the concourses and outside the venue.
“Fire Fuente!” a man shouted as he walked down Beamer Way toward his car. “Culture of losing!”
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
I disagree with that guy’s second assertion. I’ve seen cultures of losing before, and they have elements that this program doesn’t — at least not yet. In a culture of losing, players snipe at coaches, officials and each other. Players give up on the cause, and the scoreboard becomes a sorry reflection of that.
The scoreboard has frowned on Tech four times in seven games this season, but not like that. The Hokies have lost three games they should have won — two (Notre Dame and Syracuse) that they probably deserved to win, and one (West Virginia) in which they simply refused the gift dropped on their doorstep.
Still, four losses in seven games strengthen that guy’s first point. A change is feeling more and more inevitable. That’s just the reality. When you’re in a position like Fuente’s in, you can’t blow a nine-point lead with less than six minutes remaining and expect any kind of job security.
You could almost feel the collapse coming, couldn’t you? After what happened against Notre Dame, the Hokies have slipped into that depressing place where no lead feels safe — and this one surely wasn’t.
Syracuse’s comeback included a seven-play touchdown drive that was set up by a big kickoff return, a failure by Tech’s offense to get more than one first down, and a 70-yard touchdown drive that took only 45 seconds.
So that’s all three units of the team — offense, defense and special teams — that had a hand in letting this one escape. To me, the offense’s lack of contribution with two minutes remaining was the most disappointing.
Why? Because Tech’s defense was struggling today. Everyone could see that. A unit that had played respectably most of the year gave up 550 total yards to an Orange offense that arrived here averaging 400.4 yards per game.
Meanwhile, Tech’s offense was in the midst of posting season highs for total offense and rushing offense. Little-used freshman Malachi Thomas emerged as the potential back of the future with a huge game.
It was their turn to win a game for the Hokies, and all they needed was one more first down.
They could not get it.
So then we saw what we saw, heard what we heard and know what we know. Fuente’s lost the diehards. And in the macro sense, losing the game pales by comparison.