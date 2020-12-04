McFarling: Hokies crave a more palatable ending

What would it mean for Tech to play well? Keeping it a competitive game to begin the second half would be a good start. Tackling in space like they couldn’t do at Pitt. Limiting yards after catches. Moving the ball with a healthy Khalil Herbert and Hendon Hooker like they did early in the season.

All that might not even be enough to give the Hokies a chance at the upset. The Tigers have all the motivation they need as they try to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee. Trevor Lawrence remains in the mix for the Heisman Trophy despite missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

“There’s nothing this guy can’t do,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of the Clemson quarterback. “I can't imagine a guy with a higher ceiling than what his potential is moving forward.

“I can promise you it doesn’t take you long to get the attention of everybody when you look at the team we’re about to play. So I don’t know how that helps. I know that we’ll be anxious to play and prepare, but it probably doesn’t hurt that we have our biggest rival and Clemson on the docket.”

Ah, yes. The Commonwealth Cup. No game in 2020 will be more important to the Hokies than that one next week, and it would be nice not to limp into it off a brutal beatdown.