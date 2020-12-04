McFarling: Hokies crave a more palatable ending

The last time Virginia Tech played Clemson, Jarrod Hewitt spent most of the game watching.
In awe.
The Hokies defensive tackle was just redshirt freshman back then, the kind who typically logged only a handful of snaps per game. He didn’t play at all on Sept. 30, 2017, when the No. 2-ranked Tigers won 31-17 in Blacksburg.
“All those plays that I was observing, they were just a well-oiled machine,” Hewitt recalled this week. “Yeah, they just consistently play well. They might have a bust one play. It’s just not likely it’s going to happen for another few plays.
“They just work well together and they’re very well coached. They have the respect of the country, as they very well should.”
For the Hokies, these last two weeks are about trying to regain respect a little respect of their own. They’ve seen it erode over the past three games, all losses, capped by the abysmal blowout at the hands of Pittsburgh two weeks ago.
As 22-point underdogs to the No. 3 Tigers, and with no sellout Lane Stadium crowd to back them, Saturday night has the potential to turn very ugly very quickly.
“Everybody's watching,” Hewitt said. “No matter who you are, if you play well against a team like this, it's only going to benefit you.”
What would it mean for Tech to play well? Keeping it a competitive game to begin the second half would be a good start. Tackling in space like they couldn’t do at Pitt. Limiting yards after catches. Moving the ball with a healthy Khalil Herbert and Hendon Hooker like they did early in the season.
All that might not even be enough to give the Hokies a chance at the upset. The Tigers have all the motivation they need as they try to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee. Trevor Lawrence remains in the mix for the Heisman Trophy despite missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.
“There’s nothing this guy can’t do,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of the Clemson quarterback. “I can't imagine a guy with a higher ceiling than what his potential is moving forward.
“I can promise you it doesn’t take you long to get the attention of everybody when you look at the team we’re about to play. So I don’t know how that helps. I know that we’ll be anxious to play and prepare, but it probably doesn’t hurt that we have our biggest rival and Clemson on the docket.”
Ah, yes. The Commonwealth Cup. No game in 2020 will be more important to the Hokies than that one next week, and it would be nice not to limp into it off a brutal beatdown.
Hewitt is a fifth-year senior now. He’s seen a lot since watching from the sidelines the last time Clemson visited Blacksburg.
One of the things he’s seen is how the end of a season can color your memories. Last year, the Hokies won six out of seven before losing their final two games against Virginia and Kentucky.
“That's something that we can flip this year,” he said. “Maybe we [won’t] think as a whole the season was as good, but we have a chance to feel really good at the end of the season.
“We've had a tough couple weeks. We have a chance to pull off an upset, which nobody thinks we can do, and we've got our in-state rival Virginia coming in at home. So it can be a very memorable last two games.”
In any number of ways.
