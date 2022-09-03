McFarling: Hokies falter, and it's too familiar

NORFOLK – He normally jogs to the locker room as soon as the game ends.

Not this time.

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield wanted to see the Old Dominion students run onto the field. He wanted to hear the celebratory music blare. Most of all, he wanted it to feel this 20-17 loss, like a downtrodden gambler watching his last chip get snatched from the table.

“I wanted to soak it all in, to be honest,” Hollifield said. “It’s embarrassing. Very embarrassing.”

Worse yet? It’s not the first time he’s seen it or felt it. And it probably won’t be the last.

Brent Pry’s head-coaching debut had its zany elements – the game turned on a disastrous special-teams mistake, and Tech’s assistants got stuck in the elevator at halftime – but the empty feeling at the end was familiar.

It was the same one the Hokies felt after a lot of games in recent years, as they processed those results that brought Pry here in the first place.

“I am surprised,” Pry said. “We were sloppy. Felt like they pressed. Attention to detail, which showed up in the last scrimmage a little bit, just more penalties than we’ve been having. Come into a pretty good environment, they want to make plays, they played hard, but I definitely think they pressed, and we were sloppy.”

Flags flew all night on Pry’s Hokies. False starts. Pass interferences. Delays of game.

Mistakes are going to happen in every game – particularly a season opener with a new coaching staff – but 14 penalties for 100 yards was something none of them expected.

“You want to make people earn it,” Pry said. “We didn’t do that.”

The debut of Tech quarterback Grant Wells was similarly disheartening. The Marshall transfer showed off a strong arm but threw four interceptions, displaying the ball-security issues that had hounded him at his previous school.

Like Hollifield, Wells didn’t want to run from the result. He said he wanted to shoulder a lot of the blame.

“Pretty much all of it, honestly,” he said. “Defense played good enough to win. Receivers caught balls. Offensive line played well. Not going to win the game with quarterback play like that.”

In fairness to him, though, the Hokies had myriad opportunities to win this game anyway. They overcame the special-teams blunder – an errant field-goal snap by Justin Pollock rolled past midfield, where it was returned for a touchdown that gave ODU a 10-7 lead – to take a 17-10 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Running back Keshawn King showed power and wiggle while running for 111 yards – just six shy of his total from all of last season. Tech seemed well positioned to grind out this one and head home a winner.

That lament, too, feels all too familiar.

“I’ve been around good football teams a bunch,” Pry said. “There’s so many things we did that represent a good football team. And then there’s these things we did where you can’t win. You can’t win when you do these things.

“I think the positive is they’re correctable. We can fix those as coaches and players. We’re able to run the ball. We’re able to do things. We’ve got a solid football team. We’ve just got to keep investing and clean up our mistakes.”

The ACC opener against Boston College is a week away. And after Hollifield came to grips with the scene in Norfolk, he began to look ahead to it.

“Football will break your heart,” Hollifield said. “There’s only two ways to look at it. Either fold, lay down, don’t come to work tomorrow, and just let your mom tell you it’s going to be OK, it’s not your fault, or you can come back to work tomorrow.

“That’s how I’m built, how we’re built. We don’t lay down. We don’t quit.”