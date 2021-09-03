McFarling: Hokies finally get full benefit of Justin Hamilton

The ability to connect and the ability to communicate.
Ask Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente what he likes most about defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, and those two characteristics spring to his mind first. He loves the way players respond to Hamilton, the way they listen, the way they absorb information from him and make corresponding adjustments.
And what are the two things none of us could do very well last year?
Why, that’s right. Connect and communicate. All because of that other C-word we’ve come to know so well.
There might not be a single figure in college football who's enjoyed this preseason’s relative return to normal than Hamilton. He’s embraced every practice, every in-person meeting, every face-to-face conversation that he couldn’t have in 2020.
“I’ve just been so thankful,” Hamilton said. “I feel like we have a fighter’s chance this year to be solid, where last year, in my heart of hearts, I felt like, ‘This is going to be a really tall challenge.’”
It was. The Hokies ranked 103 nationally in total defense last season — Hamilton’s first as defensive coordinator. Their pass defense was brutal. Their rushing defense was almost as bad. Yards after contact were a huge problem.
Tech still believes Hamilton is going to be a star in the business, and I’m betting they’re right. He’s smart, charismatic and respected by his players. Last year, as spring practice was wiped out and fall camp was disrupted by COVID-19, he didn’t get a fair chance to show it.
“Certainly, I think he feels much more comfortable about where he’s at and what we can be and what we should be,” Fuente said. “I feel like with our age and experience, we should have a chance to be vastly improved.”
Hamilton believes that, too. While he doesn’t want to make excuses for last season’s struggles, he knows he was hamstrung.
“The proof will be in the pudding,” Hamilton said “But I know to this point, I guess maybe I took it for granted prior to this season to be able as coaches to talk about concepts and talk about kids, talk about different things, whether it be how you structure your practice, how you structure your install progression, how you structure your teaching progression, whatever it may be.”
Essentially, it’s the difference between preparing for a multiple-choice quiz and preparing for an essay test. Last season, players were able to memorize their responsibilities over video-conference meetings and limited practices.
This season, through spring ball and fall camp, Hamilton’s been able to better explain why they’re doing the things they’re doing. He can be hands-on on the practice field and physically move his players to the right spot.
As a result, the defensive playbook has expanded immensely.
“Organization, no doubt,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said, when asked about the difference between last year and this. “We really threw stuff against the wall to see what stuck last year. He’s a lot more organized. We all know what we’re doing.
“Personality wise, he’s a lot more confident. He looks a lot more happy. That was hard going in to your first defensive coordinator job filling in for Bud Foster and not having any time to practice. I’m sure he was definitely stressed. He’s real relaxed right now.”
Hamilton isn’t promising that the Hokies will immediately return to the top-20 defense that they were for so many years under Foster. But he vows that they’ll be more fundamentally sound, faster decision-makers and better tacklers.
“If you don’t have a chance to teach them what’s right, it’s hard to teach them what to do when they’re wrong,” Hamilton said. “That gives me hope. This entire fall camp, obviously it’s about preparing for a season. But really for me, it’s about teaching our guys the fundamentals, the techniques, the principles of playing great individually and playing great team defense.”
And using his two greatest strengths to do it.