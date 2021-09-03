McFarling: Hokies finally get full benefit of Justin Hamilton

“Certainly, I think he feels much more comfortable about where he’s at and what we can be and what we should be,” Fuente said. “I feel like with our age and experience, we should have a chance to be vastly improved.”

Hamilton believes that, too. While he doesn’t want to make excuses for last season’s struggles, he knows he was hamstrung.

“The proof will be in the pudding,” Hamilton said “But I know to this point, I guess maybe I took it for granted prior to this season to be able as coaches to talk about concepts and talk about kids, talk about different things, whether it be how you structure your practice, how you structure your install progression, how you structure your teaching progression, whatever it may be.”

Essentially, it’s the difference between preparing for a multiple-choice quiz and preparing for an essay test. Last season, players were able to memorize their responsibilities over video-conference meetings and limited practices.

This season, through spring ball and fall camp, Hamilton’s been able to better explain why they’re doing the things they’re doing. He can be hands-on on the practice field and physically move his players to the right spot.

As a result, the defensive playbook has expanded immensely.