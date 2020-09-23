McFarling: Hokies’ Fuente takes on the Rubik’s Cube

The Hokies are 3-1 in openers under Fuente, including a neutral-site victory over West Virginia and a road win at Florida State. Fuente is proud of the way his team normally ramps up for Week 1.

But as we all know, Week 1 in 2020 has been postponed twice. And all the usual factors leading to Week 1 success — experience, returning starters, sharp practices — have been thrown into chaos with players in and out of quarantine.

“There’s always apprehension based on how many guys you’ve got coming back or guys that have real game experience,” Fuente said of openers. “I’ll feel really good about a large portion of our football team and what they can do. It’s just getting them all together at the same time has been a little bit of an issue.

“So ultimately, I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now. And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”