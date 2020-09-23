McFarling: Hokies’ Fuente takes on the Rubik’s Cube

Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente has compared preparing for his opening game in the middle of a pandemic to trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube.
Only one problem: He’s never solved one of those.
“I don’t know if I could do that if my life depended on it,” he said with a chuckle. “We’ve got about 10 of them sitting around our house. My kids like messing with them, and there’s some kind of algorithm or something you can figure out to solve ’em, but that hasn’t quite made it to me yet.”
A few YouTube clicks and he could probably figure it out. So you know what this is actually more like? Historical horse racing — those don’t-call-’em-slot-machines gambling devices that Rosie’s has in Vinton.
You can’t see the name of the jockeys or the trainers. Heck, even the horse’s name is shrouded. Given that, most people don’t even bother to handicap the “race;” they just press the button and hope for the best.
That’s what Fuente’s Hokies will be doing Saturday night, provided they get through their final round of COVID-19 testing on Friday with enough available players to host N.C. State at Lane Stadium.
“It’s been a heck of a challenge,” Fuente said. “And I feel good that we’ll get — or I feel optimistic and hopeful that we’ll get — our guys back and be ready to go. I can tell you this: I’ve seen our kids handle these hurdles in a really positive energetic manner, and I’ve been really proud of that.”
The Hokies are 3-1 in openers under Fuente, including a neutral-site victory over West Virginia and a road win at Florida State. Fuente is proud of the way his team normally ramps up for Week 1.
But as we all know, Week 1 in 2020 has been postponed twice. And all the usual factors leading to Week 1 success — experience, returning starters, sharp practices — have been thrown into chaos with players in and out of quarantine.
“There’s always apprehension based on how many guys you’ve got coming back or guys that have real game experience,” Fuente said of openers. “I’ll feel really good about a large portion of our football team and what they can do. It’s just getting them all together at the same time has been a little bit of an issue.
“So ultimately, I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now. And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”
Tech took a step in that direction last weekend, going through their game-day mock-up. They talked about when and where they will eat on Saturday and how it will all look as they travel in from their usual Friday night stay at Hotel Roanoke for home games.
“Everybody that’s involved in this is doing everything in their power to help this be as safe and as good of an environment as we can possibly provide,” Fuente said. “I’ve been pleased with our dedication to what we’re trying to get accomplished here.”
Can they solve the Rubik’s Cube? We’ll find out. When a reporter jokingly suggested that the best way to do it would be to pull all the stickers off and put them back on, Fuente wasn’t having it.
“That’s cheating!” he said.
Yep. They’ll have to do it the hard way.
