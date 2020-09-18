McFarling: Hokies’ Hamilton must adapt on the fly

Hamilton’s on-the-fly decisions will be something to watch against the Wolfpack.

“It doesn’t mean your solution is always going to work,” Fuente said. “You might not have the personnel to pull it off or whatever — there’s a lot of other factors there — but schematically, do you have those answers? Justin’s challenge is to get the scheme down to the [point] that he knows between him and his staff in 20 seconds that they can have the answer to whatever’s giving them problems.”

Line of succession

While Tech’s players have been “significantly” affected by positive COVID-19 tests and associated contact tracing, Fuente said early this week that no members of the coaching staff were in quarantine.

That, too, could change, and he knows it.

“What we have is first in line, second in line, third in line,” Fuente said. “So there’s all the coaches’ names on it, and it’s sort of like the president. There’s the vice president and the secretary of state and however that goes on down the line of next in power.