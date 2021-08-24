McFarling: Hokies' Hollifield finds his sweet spot

Virginia Tech’s Dax Hollifield looks like a middle linebacker, talks like a middle linebacker, thinks like a middle linebacker and competes like a middle linebacker.
Good news for him, then: He’s now actually a middle linebacker.
“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for the past three seasons,” Hollifield said. “I’m finally at the position I was recruited to play.”
Now, don’t misunderstand. Happiness hasn’t been a problem for this guy in the past. As long as you slap a jersey and a helmet on him and let him run around, Hollifield is going to be happy. That would apply if he were fielding punts, serving as a long snapper or slugging it out on the offensive line.
Football fuels him. Any kind of football.
But you watch the way he gets in that crouch and scans the opposing backfield, so eager to work downhill, and it’s obvious that middle linebacker (or, as the Hokies call it, the “Mike” position) is where he belongs. He’s spent most of the past three seasons playing outside linebacker (“Will”) while Rayshard Ashby held down the Mike spot.
“They’re pretty similar positions, but the biggest difference is the Will linebacker position, they’re going to be more in space,” said Tech linebackers coach Jack Tyler, who started at the Mike spot during his own playing days in Blacksburg. “Dax’s skill set is more tailored toward being in the box and having it be more of a phone booth.
“I’m not saying he’s not athletic enough to go play in space. Obviously he was; he did it the last couple years. But his skill set is better for in-the-box type of plays.”
And those type of plays could decide Tech’s 2021 season opener. Naturally, the Hokies have put a lot of focus on containing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who’s among the top five Vegas favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. But let’s not forget that it was the Tar Heels' running game that decimated Tech last season.
UNC averaged 9.3 yards per rushing attempt in its 56-45 victory over Tech in Chapel Hill, finishing with 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Howell accounted for only 19 of those rushing yards.
The personnel has changed, but the challenge hasn’t. Well beyond the opening week, the Hokies must be much better against the run this season to meet their goals.
The first step in that pursuit is having players in the right place. And that’s a big part of Hollifield’s new responsibilities, too.
“I think the Mike position is more of the quarterback and the leader position, the guy who gets the defensive line set up, the guy who makes the checks, the guy who makes the calls,” Tyler said. “He helps the safeties, he helps the defensive line. So having a guy with his mental capacity and his leadership skill set at that position, it’s valuable.”
Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton moved around a lot positionally during his playing career with the Hokies, so he understands how important it is to embrace the spot you’re staffing. Every change required patience and an acclimation period.
The difference with Hollifield is that he knew where he belonged all along.
“He’s always operated like a Mike linebacker in terms of his communication, his awareness, his knowledge of the defense,” Hamilton said. “But now he’s in a position that allows him to utilize his strengths.”
Hollifield’s greatest strength is, well, his strength. A thickly built 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, he loves to take on blockers and loves to hit.
And even between possessions, Hollifield’s new role has potential to help the Hokies.
“He can be another coach on the field, per se, just another set of eyes when he’s not in,” Tyler said. “But he’s also a guy that off the field, he’s a perfect example for those guys in what to do in all aspects of life. The kid gets straight A's, does everything right, does extra in the weight room. He’s as close to perfection as you can possibly ask for.”
And he’s finally in the perfect situation.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.