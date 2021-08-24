McFarling: Hokies' Hollifield finds his sweet spot

“I’m not saying he’s not athletic enough to go play in space. Obviously he was; he did it the last couple years. But his skill set is better for in-the-box type of plays.”

And those type of plays could decide Tech’s 2021 season opener. Naturally, the Hokies have put a lot of focus on containing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who’s among the top five Vegas favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. But let’s not forget that it was the Tar Heels' running game that decimated Tech last season.

UNC averaged 9.3 yards per rushing attempt in its 56-45 victory over Tech in Chapel Hill, finishing with 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Howell accounted for only 19 of those rushing yards.

The personnel has changed, but the challenge hasn’t. Well beyond the opening week, the Hokies must be much better against the run this season to meet their goals.

The first step in that pursuit is having players in the right place. And that’s a big part of Hollifield’s new responsibilities, too.