McFarling: Hokies look to evade bizarre ACC roadblock

Which brings us to Virginia Tech, which carries a 1-2 road record into Saturday’s game at Louisville. The Hokies have lost road games both as a double-digit favorite (Wake Forest) and a 3.5-point underdog (North Carolina). The lone victory came at Duke — their first road game — and there was something notable about it.

Every play the Hokies made that day, their sideline erupted. Not a few shouts of joy; we’re talking pure pandemonium. You could hear it from the press box all the way on the other side of the field.

Tech coach Justin Fuente said he didn’t see a similar scene against Wake last week in the 23-16 loss.

“I was just as upset with the guys who didn’t play in the game as I was the guys that made the mistakes,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to understand each game that it’s our job to carry the emotion on the sidelines. I didn’t feel like we did as good a job of that as we should have done.”

Expect that to be a point of emphasis against the Cardinals, who have the offensive weaponry to put up a lot of points if the Hokies aren’t fully engaged. And if Tech falls behind, as has been its trend often this season, emotion will be even more important.