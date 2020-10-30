McFarling: Hokies look to evade bizarre ACC roadblock

Home field shouldn’t really matter in college football. Not in 2020.
Somehow, though, it does. As much — if not more — than ever.
Esteemed colleague David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch tallied up a staggering statistic after last weekend’s games: Halfway through this pandemic season, ACC home teams are 27-11 in conference play.
That’s a .711 winning percentage — well north of the .539 winning percentage ACC home teams posted against conference opponents from 2015-19. Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Duke are the only ACC teams with a losing home record so far this year, when teams will play all but one of their games within the league.
How could this be? All the components that we assume make road trips difficult don’t apply this year. Crowds are either nonexistent or a fraction of their normal size. Offenses can hear themselves operate just fine. Officials remain human, but they aren’t likely to be influenced by the by the “roar” of a pocket of socially distanced spectators.
The guess here is that the act of traveling in the age of COVID-19 is simply more difficult than usual. There are protocols to follow, masks to wear, comforts to abandon.
But there’s another possibility, too. Some road teams feed off the energy of the home crowd. The us-against-the-world mentality helps fuel them, and without that, it's harder to stay locked in.
Which brings us to Virginia Tech, which carries a 1-2 road record into Saturday’s game at Louisville. The Hokies have lost road games both as a double-digit favorite (Wake Forest) and a 3.5-point underdog (North Carolina). The lone victory came at Duke — their first road game — and there was something notable about it.
Every play the Hokies made that day, their sideline erupted. Not a few shouts of joy; we’re talking pure pandemonium. You could hear it from the press box all the way on the other side of the field.
Tech coach Justin Fuente said he didn’t see a similar scene against Wake last week in the 23-16 loss.
“I was just as upset with the guys who didn’t play in the game as I was the guys that made the mistakes,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to understand each game that it’s our job to carry the emotion on the sidelines. I didn’t feel like we did as good a job of that as we should have done.”
Expect that to be a point of emphasis against the Cardinals, who have the offensive weaponry to put up a lot of points if the Hokies aren’t fully engaged. And if Tech falls behind, as has been its trend often this season, emotion will be even more important.
“I guess we had a lot of selfish guys because we were losing,” Tech wide receiver Tre Turner said of the Wake game. “I could see it. I could see it during the game, guys being down and upset with what was going on. So we weren't really locked in on the sideline.
“You could see the Wake Forest sideline was completely different than ours. They just had momentum the whole game. We knew that was something we had to pick up.”
Does a hopping sideline guarantee a road win? Of course not. But in this bizarre 2020 season, it's a component that can't be left at home.
