McFarling: Hokies move closer to coach Mike Young's ball-security ideal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is a better team than it was last season. Of that, there can be no doubt.
But until recently, there was one statistical area where Tech wasn't showing improvement. The 2019-20 Hokies almost always took better care of the basketball than their opponents. They ranked fifth in the nation in fewest turnovers committed, making just 9.9 miscues per game.
That area has been choppier so far this season. That’s one of the reasons Tuesday night was encouraging.
The 24th-ranked Hokies beat Miami 80-78 to improve to 2-0 in the ACC for just the fourth time since joining the conference in 2004-05. They did it with another huge game from Keve Aluma and efficient performances from Tyrece Radford, Justyn Mutts and Jalen Cone. They did it with some big free throws by Nahiem Alleyne once things got squirrely in the final minute.
But they also did it with some pretty good ball security.
Tech finished with 11 turnovers. That’s not a remarkably low figure by coach Mike Young’s standards, but it’s getting closer. Most importantly, the Hokies committed just two of those in the first half. That’s when they built the nine-point advantage that they ultimately rode to victory.
Miami was picked seventh in the ACC preseason poll (four spots ahead of the Hokies), but the Hurricanes don’t have the personnel they envisioned when those projections came out. They were missing four veteran players in this game because of injuries. That included a pair of big men who, on paper, helped form the nation’s 10th-tallest roster by average height.
So the Hurricanes were vulnerable, and the betting line reflected it. Tech was installed as a 6-point favorite. The best way to lose a matchup like that is to give the ball away.
The Hokies didn’t. At least not in the first half, when some of their high-percentage shots weren’t falling. The missed a lot of layups but valued possessions, making smart passes and avoiding clumsy forays into traffic. And that made their 12-3 run just before the break that much more damaging to Miami.
“It’s a big deal to us,” Young said of avoiding turnovers. “It’s a big deal to our team. They understand that, and I’m certain that that’s going to continue to get better. Those numbers are going to continue to improve.”
The Hokies have had single-digit turnovers just once so far this season, committing eight in their blowout win over Longwood on Dec. 21. That’s closer to Young’s ideal — not the 18 they had against Coppin State two days earlier or the 16 they had in their home win against Clemson the week before.
“I think maybe slowing down a little bit [helps],” Young said. “There’s a nice gear for us, and I think that gear is at 3 and 4. When we get up to 5, we don’t handle that very well yet. Our decision-making isn’t very good … I thought we did a better job of that tonight.”
Particularly on their front line. Aluma, who was tied for the team lead with 21 turnovers coming into this game, committed just one on Tuesday while contributing 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Point guard Wabissa Bede had three turnovers Tuesday but has proven to be a reliable triggerman for the offense.
“I’ve got some concerns; that’s not one of them,” Young said. “Bede is sturdy with it back there. For him to have two assists and three turnovers tonight is atypical. He’s just so comfortable with the ball in his hands and getting us into stuff.
“Eleven’s not bad. I think our team should be around eight, nine, night in, night out.”
And if they can get there? Well, a team that’s already obviously better than last year’s will be an even tougher out.