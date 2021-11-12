McFarling: Hokies' no-quit spirit to be tested

When coach Justin Fuente performed his video autopsy of that game, he identified two problems: blocking and tackling. While there’s technique involved in both of those tasks, they also hinge largely on desire.

Fuente’s not going to call out his team’s effort publicly. In his current position, that’d be the easiest way to get the fan base even more upset with him. But disappointment in his team’s effort level might further explain why his demeanor was so much different after the BC game than the others.

Fuente didn’t go out of his way to praise his team’s effort, as he (justifiably) had in previous games. He was soft-spoken and reserved. That’s disappointment, sure, and maybe that's all it is. But maybe he’s also starting to wonder how much more his players are willing to give.

We’ll find out in short order. On senior day in Blacksburg, in comes a Duke team riding a five-game losing streak in which it has been defeated by an average score of 43-14. The Blue Devils look a lot more like a Ted Roof outfit than anything David Cutcliffe has put on the field during his remarkable tenure in Durham.

In other words, max effort should be more than enough for Tech to win. If only it were a given.

Déjà vu