McFarling: Hokies play stunning game of catch-and-release

That’s the other part that can be true — and is. The Hokies should have given themselves a better opportunity to win this game, even before the final failed series.

They foreshadowed their late-game red zone clunkers by getting zero points in two previous drives inside the WVU 10-yard line. The avalanche of unforced errors just before halftime was a killer.

Trailing by 17 points, Tech got to the 2-yard line before committing a false start penalty on third down. Then Burmeister’s throw to a wide-open Tayvion Robinson in the end zone was too low.

Robinson thought he'd gotten his hands under the ball for a catch. The officials disagreed, and John Parker Romo missed a 24-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the half.

If you looked up “how not to win on the road” on Wikipedia, that series would be diagrammed, no citations needed.

“It centers around running the ball and making plays down there,” Fuente said of succeeding in the red zone. “We were pretty shoddy. Inconsistent to say the least."