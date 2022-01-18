McFarling: Hokies' Pry already picking up wins

Months away from his debut game as Virginia Tech’s football coach, Brent Pry already is bagging victories in Blacksburg.

Sunday’s snowfall brought hundreds of students to the Drillfield on Monday, as it does every year on Tech’s campus when the first big winter weather event occurs. This time, the white stuff also lured Pry, who led “Let’s Go Hokies!” chants with flag-waving students before participating in the snowball fight himself.

Tech football’s official Twitter account posted photos of Pry, wearing a Hokies jacket and a maroon stocking cap, chucking chunks of packed snow. His throwing mechanics looked pretty good. More importantly, he looked like he was actually enjoying himself.

“What a blast,” the coach tweeted Monday. “Too bad I took more hits than I landed!”

It’s not so hard, really, stuff like this. Nor was it all that difficult to show up to a men’s basketball game shortly after he was hired and rev up the crowd during a timeout, as Pry did in December. Nor was it all that tough for Tech to bring all of Pry’s assistants to Saturday’s basketball game and allow them to get a welcome from the fans (new special teams coordinator Stu Holt, in particular, seemed to enjoy the passionate “Stuuuuuuuu!” he received).

Not difficult, no, but important. Helpful. Encouraging.

College football is a business, no doubt, but it wouldn’t be half as popular as it is if people didn’t feel some connection to their schools. Strengthening that connection requires some cooperation from the coach, some recognition that the job is about more than just recruiting and clock management and the perfect play call on third-and-7.

Pry seems to get that, and he’ll benefit from that understanding just as much as the fans do. He’s creating goodwill and building emotional capital with the rank-and-file who support this program, much like J.C. Price did during his three-game stint as interim head coach.

The honeymoon will end at some point. It always does. But anybody who was on that Drillfield on Monday will remember that they got to have a snowball fight with the head coach. They’ll tell friends, who will tell their friends, and so on.

Suddenly, the guy on the sideline isn’t just some dude making $4.5 million a year to coach football. He’s somebody you feel like you know.

And that’s a win for everybody.

Get busy livin’

Speaking of coaches who enjoyed the weekend, Techmen's basketball coach Mike Young had an enormous weight lifted off his shoulders with Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Notre Dame.

Young has insisted since the preseason that he has a good team. The thing is, he’s not the only one who’s felt that way.

ESPN bracket guru Joe Lunardi had the Hokies as one of his “First Four Out” teams even before the Notre Dame game, when Tech was 8-7 overall and 0-4 in the ACC (he had them in the same place on Tuesday). Through Monday’s games, Ken Pomeroy ranked the Hokies 31st in the country in his adjusted efficiency rankings, placing them just seven spots behind North Carolina.

Most vitally, Tech stands 41st in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, which the selection committee leans on heavily when choosing teams for the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies are a contender, in other words. As long as they can start consistently playing as well as folks — including Young — believe they can.

“We needed something positive to happen, and there it is,” Young said Saturday night. “Now let’s do something with it. We’ve got 15 more of these things. The first fourth of our season behind us. Let’s get busy livin’.”

The Hokies have winnable road games this week at N.C. State (Wednesday) and Boston College (Saturday). No better time to get busy livin’ than now.

