McFarling: Hokies' quest for No. 2 begins in earnest

“We’re No. 2!”

Realistically, if you’re in the ACC and your name isn’t Clemson, that seems about as high as your aspirations can be for this regular season. The Tigers aren’t falling back; they’re getting scarier. Just ask Georgia Tech, which just suffered a loss to Clemson by the widest margin (73-7) in ACC history.

Virginia Tech would never admit this publicly, but a second-place finish in this conference would be a reason to do cartwheels. And the Hokies are right in that bridesmaid mix, along with the likes of Notre Dame, Miami and North Carolina.

Tech’s offense has been staggeringly efficient, and its defense should get better by the week as players return from quarantine and Justin Hamilton finds his groove as defensive coordinator.

“I have been proud of the way our kids have handled some tough things that we’ve been through, but those things aren’t over,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “This isn’t time to for us to sit back and relax and slap each other on the back. This is time for us to continue to focus, knowing that there’s a long road ahead of us and there will be a lot of twists and turns in the road.

“We’ve got to do our best to keep it in between the ditches and keep it rolling in the right direction.”