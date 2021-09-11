McFarling: Hokies seeking more downfield darts

The North Carolina game begged to be managed, and Burmeister managed it well. In a 17-10 victory over a high-powered offense, Tech wanted to control the tempo and keep the Tar Heels off the field. That meant deep forays into the play clock and, in the end, not many plays run by either team.

Still, Burmeister averaged 8.9 yards per passing attempt in that game, which ranked a respectable 33rd in the nation for Week 1. He averaged just 5.9 yards per passing attempt in this one, which will rank somewhere around 100th in the country.

“I thought he played his heart out, but he can be a more efficient player than he is right now,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He knows that, and we know that. We’ve got to find a way to craft this so that he can continue to grow a little bit. We need to make some concerted efforts to take some shots down the field. We didn't pull the trigger on them, you know?”

Not often, anyway. Burmeister’s longest pass completion of the first half went for just 12 yards. No other completion he had before intermission went for more than 7 yards.