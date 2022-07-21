McFarling: Hokies' Smith ready to take flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith rejects the metaphor. No, he wasn’t like a cocooned caterpillar these past three and a half years.

Close, perhaps, but not quite.

“Maybe I was a butterfly that was hidden in a drawer,” Smith said. “Because I already had my wings. I was ready to go.”

How frustrating that must have been, to possess the gift of flight and no airspace. And how liberating it must be finally to get your release.

That’s how Smith feels. Smith wants people to understand: What they saw in this year’s spring game, when he torched one-on-one coverage to catch two long touchdown passes, is the real him.

He believes it could have been him in plenty of games that counted, too. All he needed was the opportunity.

Coach Brent Pry is prepared to give it to him. That’s why he brought Smith here, to the ACC Football Kickoff, as one of three Hokies player reps. He senses that a former walk-on who’s made 37 combined catches over three seasons is poised for a massive breakout.

“I think he’s got a unique skill set,” Pry said of the 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt junior. “As a defensive play-caller, guys like that are tough to defend. He’s smart. He’s got length. He’s got ball skills. He can cover ground. He’s mature. He’s an asset, and he’s got the intangibles I’m looking for.”

So what’s held him back in the past? Part of it’s been health. Smith suffered a torn labrum making a tackle against Pittsburgh in 2020 — an injury similar to one he endured as a senior in high school.

The other part is usage — or lack thereof. Last season, Smith was the third-leading pass-catcher in an offense that also included Tre Turner (now graduated) and Tayvion Robinson (now at Kentucky).

Smith says former offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen would change personnel groupings on plays they’d worked on all week, plays in which Smith repeatedly made impactful catches.

“So I’m running plays all practice,” Smith explained. “We’re executing it. We’ve got a great understanding — the quarterbacks had a great chemistry with me running that play — and then we get in the game, and I don’t know if they got scared, and they’d just go away from it.”

Instead of being the target like he’d been in practice, Smith would be asked to execute what he called a “runoff” — essentially, becoming a nonfactor on the other side of the play.

“It’s frustrating,” Smith said. “Trust me, it gets very frustrating. But that’s why I homed in on my blocking. When you’re on the field, you’ve got to make the most of it. The camera’s always on. It’s always rolling. What you put out there is who you are as a player.

“Obviously, some circumstances could have sucked at that time. But just find any way you can do to affect the game in a positive way is what I tried to do.”

The frustration continued even after Justin Fuente was fired. Smith said former receivers coach Jafar Williams (now at Temple) recommended that he transfer and suggested Smith drop down a level.

“That rubbed me the wrong way,” Smith said. “This was either before the bowl game or pretty soon after the bowl game. He was still in the office.

“I was just confused by what his logic was behind it. I’ve been a starter for the last three years. I’ve showed production, and to go down a level — for what?”

Smith is thankful that he stuck around, because he connected immediately with Pry and new receivers coach Fontel Mines. Practices became fun again. The spring-game performance was further validation that he made the right decision.

“The spring game really just felt like my last three years of practice — with fans,” Smith said. “That’s kind of what it felt like. Same stuff, going one-on-one. That’s pretty much what those plays were. They were me one-on-one with a defensive back.

“It’s definitely a breath of fresh air that I can silence a little bit of noise now. There’s no more concerns about, ‘Well, he’s unproven. He hasn’t really done that in a game.’ OK, boom. Did it.”

Out of the drawer and airborne.