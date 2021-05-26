McFarling: Hokies softball takes 'scribe' on wild ride

“So that was it. A love affair was born.”

That love affair has survived some up-and-down seasons and a coaching change. But for it to continue the way Chip wanted it to this season, he had to get creative.

Early-season COVID-19 protocols put strict limitations on attendance. So Grubb approached Will Stewart, who runs Techsideline.com, and asked if he could serve as the site’s softball correspondent.

Stewart agreed. Grubb covered the season-opening series at Kennesaw State and has made most of the road trips this spring (Bonnie has come only on those trips where the families of Tech players aren’t using their entire ticket allotment). Often, Chip is one of the few reporters at the ballpark, if not the only one.

“I’m naïve on such things; I’m not in the business,” he said. “But I’ve just been shocked. There’s just not been a lot of people covering the games.

“When I sent the media request to the ACC, I’m thinking there’s no way they’re going to let me go, but boom, ‘we’d love to have you.’ I sent it to the regionals – boom, ‘we’d love to have you.’ I sent it to UCLA – ‘absolutely, we’ve got a spot for you.’ It’s like, seriously?”