McFarling: Hokies softball takes 'scribe' on wild ride

Chip Grubb does not regret his career choice. Nearly 40 years in human resources were rewarding on multiple fronts, paying the bills and setting him up for the comfortable retirement he’s now enjoying.
But this whole sportswriting thing? Oh, he could get used to this.
“Buddy,” he says, “I am living the dream!”
Grubb spoke by phone this week from the Phoenix area, where he’d just covered the Virginia Tech softball team’s unbeaten run through the Arizona State regional. On Wednesday, he and his wife, Bonnie, got in their rental car and drove to Los Angeles, where Chip will cover the Super Regional that begins Thursday between the Hokies and UCLA for Techsideline.com.
The Grubbs are not objective and don’t pretend to be. They are Tech softball superfans.
The Roanoke couple has been attending games in Blacksburg since Angela Tincher was blowing away opponents for the Hokies from 2005-08. Their fandom reached another level in 2016, when they won a Hokie Club auction and got to be a “coach for a day” during a doubleheader against Virginia.
The Hokies swept the Cavaliers with Chip and Bonnie in the dugout.
“After that particular day, it was like they became real to us,” Chip said. “They became people to us. They knew us, they recognized us.
“So that was it. A love affair was born.”
That love affair has survived some up-and-down seasons and a coaching change. But for it to continue the way Chip wanted it to this season, he had to get creative.
Early-season COVID-19 protocols put strict limitations on attendance. So Grubb approached Will Stewart, who runs Techsideline.com, and asked if he could serve as the site’s softball correspondent.
Stewart agreed. Grubb covered the season-opening series at Kennesaw State and has made most of the road trips this spring (Bonnie has come only on those trips where the families of Tech players aren’t using their entire ticket allotment). Often, Chip is one of the few reporters at the ballpark, if not the only one.
“I’m naïve on such things; I’m not in the business,” he said. “But I’ve just been shocked. There’s just not been a lot of people covering the games.
“When I sent the media request to the ACC, I’m thinking there’s no way they’re going to let me go, but boom, ‘we’d love to have you.’ I sent it to the regionals – boom, ‘we’d love to have you.’ I sent it to UCLA – ‘absolutely, we’ve got a spot for you.’ It’s like, seriously?”
While he fully acknowledges he’s a homer, Grubb takes the writing part seriously. His preview article on the Super Regional is fact-based and meaty, filled with key statistics on the star players and quotes from Tech coach Pete D’Amour and his players.
The hardest part for Grubb has been adhering to the golden rule of sportswriting: No cheering in the press box. He’s done well with that, he said, but a “Yes!” did slip out when the Hokies scored a critical run during the Arizona State regional. He regretted it immediately and apologized to the others in the box.
One of his best memories of the season was covering the Clemson series in the Tigers’ swanky new softball facility.
“They put me in this radio booth next to the ESPN people in the TV booth,” Grubb said. “I’ve got my laptop open. I’ve got my phone open. I’ve opened the window to the outside. I called Bonnie, because she couldn’t go to Clemson. I’m describing it and … I lost it, buddy. I lost it.
“Because it was like, this is my dream come true, OK? I’m sitting in the frickin’ press box at Clemson about to watch my Hokies play softball. It was a dream. And I know that sounds so silly to people, but it was one of those moments I’ll never forget, you know? This is so neat!”
And if the Hokies were to pull off the upset this weekend? For Grubb, this new gig would only get better.