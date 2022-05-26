McFarling: Hokies soothed by enviable 1-2 pitching punch

BLACKSBURG — They don’t have to worry about her arm falling off. Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard has proven she can give the team innings, hundreds of them, and most of them brilliant.

Still, effectiveness has its limits. Familiarity breeds contact, even for the best pitcher this program has seen since Angela Tincher.

You want to know what’s different about the Hokies this season? Why they could get to the Women’s College World Series a year after finishing one victory shy?

Emma Lemley could be it. The freshman right-hander out of Jefferson Forest High School has been sensational this season, and she gives the Hokies a formidable pitching combo heading into this week’s Super Regional against Florida at Tech Softball Park.

“Keely doesn’t have to face Florida [batters] 16 times, and that’s a big deal,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said after Thursday’s final practice ahead of Friday’s opener of the best-of-three series. “I don’t care how good a pitcher is, if you have to face somebody 13, 14, 15 times, the law of averages say they’re going to hit you every once in a while.

“To have two options — and really four options — on our team helps me sleep a little better at night. I don’t sleep anyway, but it makes me a little bit more comfortable.”

Rochard is still Tech’s No. 1, of course. The All-American is 25-3 and has piled up 321 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings as a fifth-year senior. She’ll be the primary weapon trying to keep those speedy Gators off the base paths.

But Lemley is far from a mop-up option. It was she who earned a complete-game victory in Sunday’s first elimination game against Kentucky in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional. She started Sunday’s second game, too, and lasted 3 2/3 innings before Rochard earned the victory in Tech’s 5-4 win that got the Hokies here.

“Emma just is very confident when she’s out there,” Rochard said. “And I think that goes a long way, especially being a freshman, just going out there and trusting your stuff and owning what you have.

“I don’t ever see that she looks nervous or scared to face anybody.”

Compare that to last season, when Rochard threw every inning of Tech’s regional and started all three Super Regional games at UCLA. She didn’t come out of the circle until the decisive third game got out of hand for Tech.

“It’s really hard just to face a team one time, and then to have to do it three times in a row is extremely hard, especially when you don’t have a lot of pitches to mix with,” Rochard said. “This year I have more of a selection of pitches, so it makes it easier.”

So does having Lemley, a former All-Timesland performer who committed to the Hokies as an eighth grader. With a sizzling riseball and an unflappable attitude, she’s earned herself high-leverage work in the team’s biggest games.

“I guess a year ago, playing at JF, I kind of knew what I was preparing for,” Lemley said. “But just to be here now, thinking back to where I was last year, it’s crazy to think that I’m here now. I’m really thankful for everything.”

Lemley went 1-0 with a 2.94 ERA in three starts in the regional, actually finishing with more innings (16 2/3) than Rochard (15 1/3). Overall, she’s 16-5 with a 1.87 ERA.

On Thursday, she was named one of three finalists for NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year. If that stellar regular season didn’t give her confidence enough, recording some of the biggest outs of Tech’s campaign last weekend certainly did.

“I think we’ve kind of found a new spirit in us, and hopefully that fight will carry over into these games,” Lemley said. “I pitched a little more last weekend than I had other weekends in the regular season, so I think that kind of prepared me to keep that fight within myself, too.”

They’ll need it, and they’re thrilled to have it. Everybody sleeps a little easier that way.​

