McFarling: Hokies to selves: 'Who are we really?'

I recently found that I missed dragons and gratuitous bloodshed, but my HBO subscription had lagged. No worries. A few clicks, one credit card charge and — Dracarys! — I was transported right back to Westeros.

Scores of restaurants will deliver food right to my home or business. Every episode of "The Simpsons" is available on my tablet. The top leagues of England, Germany and Spain beam weekly soccer matches to my laptop, right alongside golf tournaments and NASCAR races.

A U.S. Open tennis match? Just pick the one I want, and there it is. I can bet on horses or football from my phone, then watch the outcome unfold on that same device.

We are immeasurably blessed, in other words. Spoiled, even. This is a golden age of entertainment and leisure. We can have exactly what we want, exactly when we want it.

But our favorite sports teams are the exception.

No matter how much we shout, cajole, wish, hope and spend, they are going to go their own way. And that is what makes this time of year special.

Virginia Tech might toss its fans into a blender this season. Picked to finish fifth in their seven-team division, the Hokies have a manageable schedule but plenty of questions — enough that oddsmakers have set their over-under for regular-season wins at a meager 5.5.

But ask an Orioles fan how much preseason over-under totals matter. Teams can surprise, and when they do, there is no better joyride in sports.

Tech is surrounded by mystery as it travels to Old Dominion for its 2022 season opener. New coach Brent Pry has spent months trying to eliminate the questions — or at least minimize them — but he knows that’s simply not possible.

“That’s a great question,” said Pry, when asked how much he still doesn’t know about his team. “Because that is what we’re trying to figure out and what that first game’s about, particularly for a new staff: Who are we really? How do we truly respond to adversity? There’s nothing like the true game environment to answer a lot of questions.”

Coaches hate mystery. So do players. Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith tries to combat it the only way he knows how: by envisioning everything that he wants to happen.

He conjures up the bright lights, the routes, the big plays. In his mind’s eye, he even has himself run out of the tunnel.

“It’s something that my dad preached to me a lot,” Smith said. “It’s almost a shame to go out there and do something without visualizing yourself doing it first. When that’s in your head, that adds more confidence to it.”

Confidence is another key to Friday’s game, and it can be fragile. As 7.5-point favorites, the Hokies will be in full survive-and-advance mode in Norfolk, at least until they can create some space between themselves and the Monarchs.

And if they never manage to do that? Well, then you’ll find out even more about this group.

“We think we have a pretty good idea on some guys that are battle-tested,” Pry said. “But as a unit, as a team, we don’t know. Obviously, the development and the implementation of a culture has been at the top of our list from Day One with this football team. You’re going to see signs of that throughout this first ballgame.”

What else will we see? A lot of downfield passing from quarterback Grant Wells, as has been promised by the coaching staff? A running back emerge from that banged-up group? A linebacking corps that dominates commiserate with its experience level?

Heck, we don’t know. It’s September. It’s the season opener.

It’s exactly what we want, exactly when we want it.