McFarling: Hokies undermanned, undeterred in pounding ‘Pack

BLACKSBURG — This night was going to be memorable, no matter what.
Virginia Tech made sure it was worth remembering.
In their latest season opener in 70 years, the Hokies got off to a dream start and wrecked N.C. State 45-24 on Saturday in front of a sparse Lane Stadium crowd limited to 1,000 by state government mandate.
Fans who couldn’t be here had plenty to enjoy on television. A Tech team missing 23 players and two full-time coaches — attrition due to COVID-19 positive tests, contact tracing and injuries — stepped on the Wolfpack from the start.
Maybe the Hokies should petition the ACC for 10 weeks of fall camp every year. Because despite all the adversity they endured during that seemingly endless stretch of practices, we’ve rarely seen them bolt out of the gates like this.
Tech led 17-0 less than eight minutes into the game. The anticipated debuts of four transfer players — quarterback Braxton Burmeister; defensive end Justus Reed; and running backs Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear — played a major role in that.
Burmeister showed the running burst and passing touch that had been promised. Reed, who had 17½ sacks in three years at Youngstown State, got his first as a Hokie just three snaps into his career. Herbert didn’t even wait that long, breaking off a 31-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. And Blackshear rumbled in for his first Tech touchdown just one series after Herbert got his.
As good as the offense was, the defense was the bigger story. What was supposed to be the debut of defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton instead became a stage for cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who filled in for the unavailable Hamilton.
He did just fine.
The defense forced three-and-outs on three of N.C. State’s first five possessions and didn’t concede a point until midway through the second quarter.
Add in solid special teams, and Saturday validated the idea that the Hokies were going to need contributions from everywhere this year, up and down the roster. That was what coach Justin Fuente had said over the past few weeks, as he navigated the outbreaks.
And beyond the missing 23 players, which included starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tech had to go even deeper when Burmeister suffered a hand injury in the first half.
Enter third-stringer Quincy Patterson, who promptly completed his first four passes, including two touchdown throws.
As for the atmosphere? Well, the Tech operations staff did a nice job making everything feel as normal as could be.
That, of course, was a formidable task.
“Enter Sandman” played without the usual students flanking the tunnel, jumping like maniacs. The piped-in crowd noise fit at times, such as on key third downs early in the game. At others, it was just a bit off, like when the roar came in late on Tre Turner’s 51-yard run in the second quarter that set up a touchdown.
Part of the fun is the anticipatory explosion that only real fans can create, when they see the hole and the space ahead and decide that, yes, this is going to be something big.
The national anthem, performed by the Highty-Tighties, was shown on the video screen. So was the halftime performance of the marching band, which played live from the nearby baseball field.
By that point, the several hundred Tech fans who did make it into Lane Stadium were in a festive mood. Their team was in control. Their season not only had begun — finally — but it had begun in one of the best ways possible.
They’ll remember it, all right. And they’ll be glad they do.
NC State Virginia Tech Football
