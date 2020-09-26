McFarling: Hokies undermanned, undeterred in pounding ‘Pack

As good as the offense was, the defense was the bigger story. What was supposed to be the debut of defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton instead became a stage for cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who filled in for the unavailable Hamilton.

He did just fine.

The defense forced three-and-outs on three of N.C. State’s first five possessions and didn’t concede a point until midway through the second quarter.

Add in solid special teams, and Saturday validated the idea that the Hokies were going to need contributions from everywhere this year, up and down the roster. That was what coach Justin Fuente had said over the past few weeks, as he navigated the outbreaks.

And beyond the missing 23 players, which included starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tech had to go even deeper when Burmeister suffered a hand injury in the first half.

Enter third-stringer Quincy Patterson, who promptly completed his first four passes, including two touchdown throws.

As for the atmosphere? Well, the Tech operations staff did a nice job making everything feel as normal as could be.

That, of course, was a formidable task.