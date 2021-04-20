McFarling: Hokies want 'champion brand' that won't come cheap

Gritty? Blue collar? Overachieving? The Virginia Tech Hokies still want to be all that.

But in announcing an ambitious fundraising plan on Tuesday, they really want to be the guy with the hard hat and lunch pail who surprises you with his giant stash of cryptocurrency.

If you don’t love my metaphor, there are plenty of others to choose from that Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock brought to the news conference outlining the Reach for Excellence campaign — Tech’s goal of raising $400 million for athletics over the next five and a half years.

The Hokies are “swinging for the fences.” They’re “putting a stake in the ground.”

Or, my personal favorite, they’re a NASCAR driver pulling down pit road at a key point in the race.

“All 15 schools in the ACC are coming into the pits about the same time after the toughest year ever,” Babcock said. “All the cars are damaged. We are working to come out of the pits quickly and in a better, faster, more efficient car and gain ground on our momentum. We will be ready, and we will be fast out of this pit stop.”

These, of course, are all creative ways of saying they would like your money.