McFarling: Hokies want 'champion brand' that won't come cheap

Gritty? Blue collar? Overachieving? The Virginia Tech Hokies still want to be all that.
But in announcing an ambitious fundraising plan on Tuesday, they really want to be the guy with the hard hat and lunch pail who surprises you with his giant stash of cryptocurrency.
If you don’t love my metaphor, there are plenty of others to choose from that Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock brought to the news conference outlining the Reach for Excellence campaign — Tech’s goal of raising $400 million for athletics over the next five and a half years.
The Hokies are “swinging for the fences.” They’re “putting a stake in the ground.”
Or, my personal favorite, they’re a NASCAR driver pulling down pit road at a key point in the race.
“All 15 schools in the ACC are coming into the pits about the same time after the toughest year ever,” Babcock said. “All the cars are damaged. We are working to come out of the pits quickly and in a better, faster, more efficient car and gain ground on our momentum. We will be ready, and we will be fast out of this pit stop.”
These, of course, are all creative ways of saying they would like your money.
The goal is a worthwhile one. Tech wants to be the best team in the ACC — particularly in football, where success refills the coffers, heightens alumni pride and helps everybody who throws, hits or kicks a ball on campus. The Hokies get roughly 90% of their athletic department revenue from football, Babcock said.
While borrowing some ideas from other schools in the ACC and elsewhere, Babcock stressed that Tech isn’t trying to mimic any program in particular.
“With all Virginia Tech humility, I believe that we will be the role model program out there,” he said.
Still, it’s obvious where the Hokies want to reside — up with the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State and Louisville, where they can spend ample money on recruiting, support staff, analytics and facilities improvements without busting their budget.
To do that, the Hokies believe they need to raise their annual athletics operating budget from the roughly $100 million that they currently spend up to the $125 million or more that the conference’s top teams work with.
“Our budget for years has been between eighth and 10th in the ACC,” Babcock said. “And with this new initiative, it will put us in the top third and the very top tier, and we will aim for the top.
“Our operating budget was $63 million seven years ago, so essentially we will double our budget in well less than a decade with this bold initiative. The ACC and Virginia Tech need not take a backseat to anyone.”
Babcock used the term “bold” several times to describe the Reach for Excellence campaign. That’s a good word for it, particularly when many alums are still fighting their way out of a COVID-19 malaise.
But the Drive for 25 was pretty bold, too, and Tech has made progress there.
The Hokies launched that campaign in 2016, aiming to increase membership in the Hokie Club from 11,000 members to 25,000 members. They’re not there yet, but it’s up to about 20,000 — pretty good growth in a five-year period.
Perhaps this latest initiative could grow, as well, even if reaching $400 million doesn’t happen by December 2027.
“I’m for going to the top, but if we can get it to the [top] third and we overachieve from there, we can win,” Babcock said. “You just want to have the resources to be competitive.
“We must move from a challenger to a champion brand. We need to take the hard hat mentality and we-try-harder attitude at Virginia Tech and elevate it to the top and be comfortable in that new space of a champion.”
And that ain’t cheap.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.