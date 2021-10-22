McFarling: How can Justin Fuente keep his job?

Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.

Six games remain on the Hokies’ schedule, and a whole lot can happen in six games. Remember Sept. 27, 2019, when Duke came into Blacksburg and wrecked Tech 45-10? How bleak did things seem after that Friday night fiasco?

And then the Hokies went on to win six of their next seven games. The lone loss in that stretch came by one point on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame, with the Hokies starting their third-string quarterback.

Fuente’s seat was scorching after that Duke loss, and it’s even hotter now. He understands that. This is Year 6. Athletic director Whit Babcock held a news conference at the end of last season to explain why he was retaining Fuente and to provide a rough outline of his expectations. Safe to say the expectations were better than 3-3 and the nation’s 111th-ranked scoring offense in late October.

In scenarios such as this, full of frustration but free of scandal, the analysis is less about the dude and more about the direction. The direction Fuente and his program are pointed isn’t good. But there is still time to change it, however unlikely that may feel today.