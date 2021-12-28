McFarling: If Hokies and Terps play it, we should cheer it

Here’s what we know for sure: The Virginia Tech players you’ll see on Wednesday — assuming there is a Pinstripe Bowl — are not part of the crowd that thinks there are too many bowl games.

Perhaps that crowd is dwindling. Let’s hope so. It never made much sense, really, complaining that there was an overabundance of “meaningless” games to watch over the holidays. There are other channels to peruse — usually a few other sports, too. If you’re not into the Cheez-It Bowl, fair enough. Let the rest of us have our fun.

When it comes to sports, we’re going the wrong direction with COVID-19 again. Pull up the nightly NHL schedule and behold the long list of postponements. Look at all the forfeits and cancellations going on in men’s basketball. Watch the European soccer leagues as they move matches to fanless venues or bag them altogether.

And then you have bowl season, which even the most ardent supporters can admit has always featured a lot of empty calories. “Who’s going to miss the Military Bowl or the Fenway Bowl if they don’t play it?” we might ask.

I’ll raise my hand. In 2021, I’ll raise it high.

And it’s not because I necessarily had any anticipation to watch Boston College face East Carolina or SMU take on Virginia. Normalcy isn’t the word for it, either. It’s actually a little bigger than that, a statement about the desire to move forward, to do what it’s becoming increasingly clear we’re all going to have to do: coexist with COVID.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had it right when he told ESPN last week that his league was struggling to find any logic behind pausing its season.

"As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country, let alone the rest of the world,” he said, “I think we're finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to over the past several months, and that is this virus will not be eradicated, and we're going to have to learn to live with it.”

Yep. Fight it. Respect it. Defend ourselves against it the best we can, as we do with other viruses. But most importantly, learn to live with it.

Nobody’s going to lose trillions of dollars if they don’t play the Quick Lane Bowl or the TaxAct Camellia Bowl. But that very truth makes them a little more pure than, say, forging ahead with “Monday Night Football” — now featuring Ian Book! — or the NBA or the College Football Playoff, where national interest is high and the financial stakes even higher.

And that brings us to the Bronx, to the city where the horrors of the pandemic became very real very early in a pre-vax 2020, where a depleted Hokies team is scheduled to face favored Maryland in Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl.

Here you have a pair of .500 squads, including one with an interim coach. It’s exactly the kind of bowl that’s been considered expendable for two decades and never more so than 2021.

And that’s why we should all cheer if they actually play it.

It’s hard to like Tech’s chances, even against a middling Terps team. Opt-outs have included the Hokies' starting quarterback, two starting receivers, two key defensive linemen and a veteran offensive lineman.

Maryland, though plenty flawed, has a much more stable squad by comparison. Anybody who’s been watching the NFL over the past two weeks knows the “next man up” mentality only goes so far.

“They’re not going to put an asterisk by this bowl after it’s done and say, ‘Virginia Tech beat Maryland today despite this’ or ‘The Hokies lost despite this,’” Tech coach J.C. Price said. “That has nothing to do with it. It’s a win or a loss. We’re in a bowl with the guys who want to be here. We’re prepared and will be prepared.

“The guys that are going to play have been coached all year…They sit in the meetings. They get walkthrough reps. We had a young gun scrimmage a couple of times. They’ve heard these calls and they’ve executed these calls. We expect them to do that in the game.”

Assuming there is a game. If there is, it shouldn’t be hard to find a little meaning in it, as long as we know where to look.

