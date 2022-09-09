McFarling: If Hokies fix it, they can forget it

Correctable.

That’s a word Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry used in the immediate aftermath of last week’s 20-17 loss at Old Dominion, and it’s a word he’s used in the leadup to Saturday’s home opener against Boston College.

The Hokies made mistakes in Pry’s debut. Lots of them. And most of those are correctable.

Last Friday, that seemed like such a regrettable adjective. What’s “correctable” is almost by definition “preventable.”

Nobody likes handing an opponent a victory. By getting flagged with a slew of penalties, throwing four interceptions and committing a huge special-teams gaffe, that’s what Tech did.

But time helps reframe that “correctable” term, making it less of a shame and more of a mandate. And, in the end, it beats the alternative.

The Hokies didn’t get pushed around in the trenches. They didn’t surrender a bunch of huge plays on defense. They ran the ball more effectively than they have in most games the past few years — even some of the ones against FCS foes.

In short, they looked like a team that can be competitive — provided they correct the correctables.

“After reviewing the game and listening to the coaches and hearing all their pointers, I noticed that it was basically all penalties and mistakes that we had,” Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore said. “After seeing that, it gives me motivation … We took that into consideration, we changed some things, and I think we’re going to see an improvement.”

Pry believes in Sunday practices, even after Saturday games. Not all coaches do. Some prefer to take a day of self-reflection and recuperation, then turn the page on Monday. Pry wants to get the page-turning done as quickly as possible.

“One of the things I asked the staff on both sides of the ball and even on teams was: The mistakes that were made, what are we doing in practice to correct them?” Pry said. “How are we going to fix the penalties that are correctable? Those things are addressed in meetings and then addressed on the field.

“Then about halfway through that practice, we make a big announcement, and we move on to the next opponent. And the door closes on the last one.”

Tech committed 15 penalties for 106 yards in its opener. Last year, the Hokies averaged 5.4 flags and 45.9 penalty yards per game. This seems like the area where Tech could make its greatest strides against BC.

“Penalties, to me, it’s a lack of discipline or a lack of detail,” Pry said. “Those are the ones that we have to fix.

“You eliminate four or five penalties, it could be the difference in the game.”

Pry gave himself and his staff a grade of B+ for their in-game communication with the players and a B- for their communication amongst themselves. A problem with the latter led to Tech allowing valuable seconds to tick off the clock late in the game before calling a timeout.

Tech fans probably were yelling at their television screens throughout that ordeal. But as maddening as it was, that should be another easy mistake to correct. Pry has vowed to have “insurance” against any repeat of clock mismanagement in the future.

“It was a great learning situation,” Pry said. “There were several of those in the game.”

There will be more to come, of course. But for now, the problems facing Tech have viable solutions. We’ll see have quick the Hokies are at correcting them.