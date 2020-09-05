McFarling: In 2020, why not put it all on the line?

Center Jim Pyne became the first dude in program history to win the Dudley Award in 1993. That trophy goes to the most outstanding player in the commonwealth — at any position. Let’s give him a shot at free safety.

Sure, Eugene Chung weighed 300 pounds. But he also was an All-American. Give him some snaps at QB and watch the magic ensue.

Duane Brown was a tight end before he became a first round NFL Draft choice as a tackle. Think he couldn’t play a little defensive end in a pinch? You tell him that.

And few sights would be better than seeing offensive tackle Blake DeChristopher — who spent his decorated career at Tech selflessly creating holes for Ryan Williams, David Wilson and Darren Evans — take a handoff himself and thunder his 299-pound frame toward the goal line.

Tackle eligible, indeed.

Hey, look. In 2020, offensive linemen already are getting more appreciation than they normally do. The Big-12 Conference announced its cancellation thresholds Friday, declaring that a team must have 53 available players.