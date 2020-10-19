McFarling: In Home Game 2, Lane Stadium makes atmospheric strides

Maybe it’s just the 2020 version of Stockholm syndrome, where our captor is COVID-19 and we’re starting to feel some sympathy for it.

Or maybe it’s true that the most improvement happens is between Game 1 and Game 2.

Or maybe, most likely, it’s the simple fact that marching band members were in the Lane Stadium stands and not playing remotely at the baseball field.

Whatever the reason, Saturday night felt different. Better. Just a little more normal.

The Hokies played well in their 40-14 victory over Boston College. But they played well the last time they were home, too, when they beat N.C. State in their season opener on Sept. 26.

The crowd size wasn’t any different, as the state-mandated limit of 1,000 remains in place. The pulse of the venue was more palpable this time, though, because of the involvement of the band and spirit squad.

“I thought it was awesome,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I hope each home game we can continue to add a little bit more atmosphere. Maybe as we go through the season, the rules from Richmond will change.