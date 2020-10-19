McFarling: In Home Game 2, Lane Stadium makes atmospheric strides

Maybe it’s just the 2020 version of Stockholm syndrome, where our captor is COVID-19 and we’re starting to feel some sympathy for it.
Or maybe it’s true that the most improvement happens is between Game 1 and Game 2.
Or maybe, most likely, it’s the simple fact that marching band members were in the Lane Stadium stands and not playing remotely at the baseball field.
Whatever the reason, Saturday night felt different. Better. Just a little more normal.
The Hokies played well in their 40-14 victory over Boston College. But they played well the last time they were home, too, when they beat N.C. State in their season opener on Sept. 26.
The crowd size wasn’t any different, as the state-mandated limit of 1,000 remains in place. The pulse of the venue was more palpable this time, though, because of the involvement of the band and spirit squad.
“I thought it was awesome,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I hope each home game we can continue to add a little bit more atmosphere. Maybe as we go through the season, the rules from Richmond will change.
“But I thought it was great to have them. I mean, in my opinion, it was obviously a different atmosphere. Part of the things that make college football special are bands and cheerleaders and alumni and all those sorts of things. So it was a great atmosphere.”
Tech center Brock Hoffman said he agreed that it felt a little different this past weekend. Having begun his career at Coastal Carolina, he was accustomed to playing in front of smaller crowds, but other players are used to something much bigger in Lane.
“Coach Fuente preaches to us, we’ve got to bring our own juice because there’s not 66,000 people there,” Hoffman said. “It’s just like a fall camp scrimmage. Each side’s got to bring its own juice to play well because the most juice and the team that wants it the most is going to win.”
Other atmospheric elements seemed a little more buttoned-up than they were in the opener, too. The artificial crowd noise seemed to be timed a little more precisely. The video-board presentations were better integrated into the proceedings.
That makes sense, as everyone’s had a little practice.
It'll be awhile before they get more. They Hokies play back-to-back road games before returning home on Nov. 7. Then they’ll play four of their final five regular-season games at Lane Stadium.
Here’s hoping the improvements continue in each of those.
Mookie & Manuel
The Boston Red Sox were terrible this season, but two of their former farmhands who made their way through Salem will be playing on baseball’s grandest stage this week.
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was part of Salem’s run to the Carolina League championship in 2013, hitting .343 in the Roanoke Valley after starting the year in Greenville. Rays outfielder Manuel Margot played in Salem as a 19-year-old in 2014 before logging 46 more games here in ’15.
A February trade acquisition from San Diego, Margot put up modest numbers for the Rays in the regular season before erupting for five postseason homers, including three in the ALCS.
Betts, who won a World Series title with Boston in 2018, ranked fourth in the NL with 47 runs scored in his first season with the Dodgers.
He’s hitting .311 so far this postseason and has made several highlight reel plays in the outfield. Both men figure to be instrumental in deciding the Fall Classic that begins Tuesday night.
