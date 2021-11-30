McFarling: In new coach Pry, Hokies return to their roots

Look at that place. The Hokie Stone facade. The flag-holding turrets overlooking the west grandstands.

Do you see what I’ve always seen? Lane Stadium looks like a stronghold, an impenetrable castle, and it felt that way for years.

Brent Pry’s job is to restore that feeling. His task as the new leader in Blacksburg is to make teams fearful again to walk into this place on a crisp autumn night.

Virginia Tech went with defense. A bit of a surprise, no? Not so much that athletic director Whit Babcock chose a coordinator after expressing a preference for head coaches. The latter list of attractive options was short and growing shorter by the day, as the college football world did its thing.

But defense was a bit of a surprise. Perhaps it shouldn’t be. Offense is flashier, but defense is what made this program what it was and could be again. Defense deserves to be prioritized.

With Pry, it will be. The Pennsylvania native played it just up the road at Lexington High (now Rockbridge County High), while his father, Jim, was the offensive coordinator at VMI. He coached it for three decades, most recently as the defensive coordinator at Penn State – a place that takes more than a little pride in stifling opposing offenses.