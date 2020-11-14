McFarling: In rare change-up, Tech's 'O' fails to pull its weight

BLACKSBURG — This one’s on the offense.
We haven’t said that often with Virginia Tech this season. Certainly not with the North Carolina or the Liberty losses. The Hokies averaged 37.3 points in their first seven games. Not a ton to complain about there.
But when they break down their 25-24 loss to No. 9 Miami on Saturday, that’s what they’ll see: a defense that did everything required to win this game, and an offense that let them down.
With 6:14 remaining in the third quarter, the Hokies led 24-13. And then they never scored again. It wasn’t that they got overly conservative; they put the ball in the air plenty. But they crossed midfield just once the rest of the game.
What makes this particularly frustrating for Tech is that the defense played one of its best games of the season. The Hokies held the Hurricanes 10 points below their season average.
Tech’s rushing defense, which had been disastrous in recent weeks, limited Miami to just 2.7 yards per carry. That should be more than sufficient.
“I was pleased with the way we played defense the whole game,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “That is an explosive, dangerous unit. And we threw the kitchen sink at them and our guys executed pretty well. We defended in the back end against some pretty explosive players. I thought the guys played their tails off."
They did, particularly late in the game when it really mattered. With less than six minutes to go, the Tech defense forced a pair of three-and-outs, giving this offense two shots to drive into field-goal range and take the lead.
I don’t know about you, but having watched this Tech offense all season, I was convinced the Hokies would do just that.
“Yeah, I definitely was on the same mind track,” Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “Just one of those days. It’s a tough one.”
Hooker led the team down the field with ease in similar situations last week against Liberty. This time, the Tech offense gained just 5 yards on five plays in its first opportunity, then couldn’t crack its own 40-yard line in its second.
“I think it was a little different cats,” Fuente said of comparing the two-minute offense against Miami and Liberty. “That’s a little bit different deal. These guys are blitzing from everywhere, they’re athletic and can rush the passer. Last week in the two-minute offense, they just basically just stood there. Totally different animal out there today.”
And it gobbled the Hokies up. The Hurricanes registered six sacks, with five of them coming in the final 21 minutes after Tech had built its 11-point advantage.
“I’ll always count on our offense,” Tech defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt said. “I’ll count on Hendon Hooker and our offensive line, Tre Turner — I’ll count on those guys every day of the week. I’ll go to war with them. It’s not about pointing fingers. Everybody could have done a little better to get this win. I’ll take our offense 10 times out of 10, you know?”
And that’s the thing: If the Hokies can get defensive performances that look like this the rest of the way, they can salvage the rest of the season. The offense is a known quantity that had a rough half.
The challenge now is to recover emotionally from back-to-back losses by a combined four points.
“It’s a tough sport,” Hewitt said. “This sport is not for everybody. It’s a very physical sport. Sometimes you win by a little — I’ve played a lot of games here where it’s come down to the wire and it’s been the other way, you know?
“We’ve had a tough couple weeks. You don’t just get over it in an hour and forget about it. These kind of things hurt a little bit, but as this next week comes about, we’ve got to lock back in.”
On both sides of the ball.
