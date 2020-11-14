McFarling: In rare change-up, Tech's 'O' fails to pull its weight

They did, particularly late in the game when it really mattered. With less than six minutes to go, the Tech defense forced a pair of three-and-outs, giving this offense two shots to drive into field-goal range and take the lead.

I don’t know about you, but having watched this Tech offense all season, I was convinced the Hokies would do just that.

“Yeah, I definitely was on the same mind track,” Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “Just one of those days. It’s a tough one.”

Hooker led the team down the field with ease in similar situations last week against Liberty. This time, the Tech offense gained just 5 yards on five plays in its first opportunity, then couldn’t crack its own 40-yard line in its second.

“I think it was a little different cats,” Fuente said of comparing the two-minute offense against Miami and Liberty. “That’s a little bit different deal. These guys are blitzing from everywhere, they’re athletic and can rush the passer. Last week in the two-minute offense, they just basically just stood there. Totally different animal out there today.”

And it gobbled the Hokies up. The Hurricanes registered six sacks, with five of them coming in the final 21 minutes after Tech had built its 11-point advantage.