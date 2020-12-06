McFarling: Misplaced caution throws Hokies into the wind

BLACKSBURG – They came prepared. And then they got scared.

That first part was encouraging. That second part was no way to pull off a monumental upset, and it ultimately proved to be the turning point in Virginia Tech’s 45-10 loss to No. 4 Clemson at Lane Stadium.

If you just looked at the final score and didn’t see a single play in the game, you probably just nodded your head. Yep, that sounds like a Clemson score. And yep, it sounds like the way things are going for the Hokies in the second half of the 2020 season.

But this one started differently. Promisingly. The Hokies entered this game with an idea, and a good one: Drain the clock, keep Trevor Lawrence & Co. off the field, and pray that you can shortened the game.

It worked. The Hokies entered halftime with a huge edge in time of possession and trailed only 17-10.

“We knew we were right there in it,” Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “We were executing our plan, what we wanted to do. We were doing a good job of that, down seven points at the half. You really couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Oh, but you could. The Hokies had the ball at their own 32-yard line with 55 seconds left in the first half. They had all three timeouts.