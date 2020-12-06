McFarling: Misplaced caution throws Hokies into the wind

BLACKSBURG – They came prepared. And then they got scared.
That first part was encouraging. That second part was no way to pull off a monumental upset, and it ultimately proved to be the turning point in Virginia Tech’s 45-10 loss to No. 4 Clemson at Lane Stadium.
If you just looked at the final score and didn’t see a single play in the game, you probably just nodded your head. Yep, that sounds like a Clemson score. And yep, it sounds like the way things are going for the Hokies in the second half of the 2020 season.
But this one started differently. Promisingly. The Hokies entered this game with an idea, and a good one: Drain the clock, keep Trevor Lawrence & Co. off the field, and pray that you can shortened the game.
It worked. The Hokies entered halftime with a huge edge in time of possession and trailed only 17-10.
“We knew we were right there in it,” Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “We were executing our plan, what we wanted to do. We were doing a good job of that, down seven points at the half. You really couldn’t ask for a better situation.”
Oh, but you could. The Hokies had the ball at their own 32-yard line with 55 seconds left in the first half. They had all three timeouts.
On first down, they ran the ball for four yards – and inexplicably let the clock run.
This is when you miss the sellout crowd that crams in here for a prime-time game like this in a normal season. The boos would have been loud and justified and the antithesis of second-guessing. Maybe they would have even influenced Tech coach Justin Fuente to spend one of his timeouts and take an aggressive tact.
Fuente’s reasoning for doing the opposite was that Clemson had driven 75 yards in only 2 minutes and 46 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown on the previous drive, and he didn’t want to risk giving the Tigers any more momentum before halftime.
“They had three timeouts also,” Fuente said. “They ran through us like we weren't even out there. My first thought was: Do not roll our tails out there and throw away three incompletions and give them the ball right back.”
That could make sense in a normal game, where you’re fairly evenly matched with your opponent and things like field position and caution are paramount. That wasn’t this game. The Hokies were 22-point underdogs, and they were going to have to do a lot of scoring to have any chance at a victory.
As it turned out, they nearly scored anyway. Braxton Burmeister’s Hail Mary pass found Raheem Blackshear, who was tackled a yard short of the goal line as time expired.
Time that had been there for them to use.
This is what can be frustrating about Fuente. He had his team refreshed, as he’d promised he would, and the Hokies played about as well defensively in the first half as they had all season.
His offensive strategy – staying in the huddle, breaking late in the play clock – melted away time and gave Clemson’s celebrated defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, fewer opportunities to make adjustments to Tech’s alignment.
And then he went in a shell when he had a chance to get some points and really have his team believing.
What happened after intermission was pure 2020. Injuries piled up for the Hokies, leaving them with only one available scholarship quarterback: redshirt freshman Knox Kadum, who was fourth on the depth chart two weeks ago and was running the scout team this week.
Kadum competed admirably given the circumstances, but Tech turned the ball over too often and ultimately succumbed to Clemson’s offensive firepower. The Tigers outscored the Hokies 28-0 in the final two quarters, erasing the good vibes from earlier in the evening.
“You’ve just got to keep going,” Tech running back Khalil Herbert said. “Nobody wants to be in this situation right now.”
The Hokies have lost four straight and, at 4-6, have clinched their sub-.500 regular season since 1992.
“Very surprised,” safety Divine Deablo said. “If you would have told me this was going to be our record at the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t have believed you. Of course, we’re down. We’ve just got to keep going. We’ve got one more game left and we’ve got to finish strong.”
That game, as everyone knows, is against Virginia. You can bet the Hokies will work hard this week to be prepared.
That second part, though? The playing scared?
That won’t get it done in the Commonwealth Cup, either.
