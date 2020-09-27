McFarling: Mom, mustard add spice to Burmeister’s promising Hokies debut

He also got something else: yellow mustard, which he figured might help because of its high salt content.

The coveted condiment arrived courtesy of his mother, who brought it down from the stands.

“Yeah,” Burmeister said. “It was packets.”

That’s some space-age medical care right there.

But it worked. Burmeister was able to return to the game in the third quarter, and he rushed for 14 yards on his first play back.

Burmeister’s mobility and acceleration, praised often by Fuente in the preseason, showed itself multiple times in this game. He averaged 5.1 yards on nine carries (a figure dinged by two sacks), including a 22-yard gallop in the first quarter.

Burmeister also completed 7 of 11 passing attempts for 106 yards. He was the pilot for the opening three scoring drives that gave Tech an early 17-0 lead.

When Burmeister was trying to get his hand to open on the sidelines, third-stringer Quincy Patterson filled in admirably (4 for 6, 75 yards, two TD passes), ensuring that Burmeister still had a comfortable lead when he returned. The two quarterbacks rotated in the second half as the Hokies managed their margin and (quite literally) salted away the victory.