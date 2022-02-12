McFarling: Mutts goes nuts, rescues Hokies with triple-double

BLACKSBURG — The opponents had laid down their swords.

Syracuse was going to let Virginia Tech dribble out the final 30 seconds unmolested on Saturday night. A Cassell Coliseum crowd that had brought it all night gave one more ovation as the final moments of this 71-59 Hokies victory ticked away. Players on both teams stood like stone statues.

All except one.

Justyn Mutts could not stand still. Not then. Not ever. He paced along the baseline, waving his arms and clapping his hands, taking in the atmosphere.

Is there anybody who loves playing basketball more than this guy? Mutts passes, he dunks, he attacks the glass, he dives on the floor, he smiles, he shouts, he cajoles. And he doesn’t stop.

Mutts recorded the second triple-double in program history Saturday. His 12-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist performance placed him alongside Chris Clarke, who registered a triple-double in a nonconference game in 2016.

Mutts actually has a lot in common with Clarke. He’s an inch taller (6-foot-7 vs. 6-6 for Clarke) and thicker (230 pounds vs. 210), but both guys are cups of espresso who can do a little bit of everything.

And the Hokies needed a little bit of everything done late in this one. A comfortable halftime lead dissolved, and Syracuse tied the game at 54-54 on a jumper by Buddy Boeheim with 6:56 remaining.

That’s when Mutts went nuts. On Tech’s next possession, he threw down a lob pass from Hunter Cattoor on the fast break to snap the tie. Then he hit a short turnaround jumper. Then he zipped a perfect pass to a cutting Keve Aluma, who dunked.

And just like that, the Hokies had a six-point lead again. Mutts, though, had one more highlight left — the thunderous rejection of a dunk attempt by Frank Anselem with 2:07 remaining.

Perhaps we should have seen this performance coming from Mutts. In a pregame ceremony, coach Mike Young awarded him a special basketball for scoring his 1,000th career point on Feb. 2 against Georgia Tech.

Mutts smiled and accepted the ball. Then he lowered his shoulder and faked like he was going to drive it to the hoop. Clearly, the young man was ready to play.

They all were, really. After four days off, the Hokies were downright antsy to get this one going. Point guard Storm Murphy dribbled the ball around before “Enter Sandman” kicked in and the crowd got rowdy.

The fans brought their best, too. This was the loudest crowd of the season so far — a record that should stand for approximately 47 hours, until Virginia visits on Monday night.

Mutts will be one to watch in that one. In Tech’s two-point loss in Charlottesville on Jan. 12, he was uncharacteristically unproductive, taking just two shots and scoring only two points.

Young met with him the following day before practice and urged Mutts to stop worrying about distributing so much and “lay your ears back and go play.”

Say this for Mutts: He’s a good listener and a fast learner. The Delaware transfer already has one master’s degree and is working on a second. And when the Hokies faced Notre Dame two days after that conversation with Young, Mutts supplied 24 points and seven rebounds in Tech’s highest-profile victory to date.

The Hokies, winners of five straight, now enter a crucial stretch. They’ll face UVa, North Carolina and Miami within their next four games — all teams ahead of them in the standings. The energy in this building will be great, the pressure to win even greater.

However it turns out, you can be sure of one thing: Justyn Mutts loves it. All of it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.