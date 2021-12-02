McFarling: New Hokies coach Pry combines pride in the place, humility in the execution

Schemes – and even dreams – were secondary. Something more fundamental was the focus.

“Treat people right,” Pry said, when asked what he’s learned from the best leaders he’s worked with in 30 years of coaching. “That stands out to me. It doesn’t matter who it is in this facility or who it is out in town, we’re going to treat people right and we’re going to do things the right way…That’s how you do things. That’s where it starts.”

Sitting in the front row of the news conference room, Beamer could only nod his head. That’s where it started with him, of course, and it got him all the way to the Hall of Fame.

It doesn’t end there, to be sure. Humble guys can get their butts kicked on Saturdays, too. Beamer surrounded himself with sharp football minds, and Pry will aim to do the same. Both men understand the power of the collective.

“We started that phrase, ‘we’re all in this together,’ and the fans bought into it and they showed that,” Beamer said after the news conference. “And it’s not just a group of people or one guy. It’s the fan base, the student base, the alumni, the Highty-Tighties, the Marching Virginians, the cheerleaders – you just go on and on. We really are all in this together.