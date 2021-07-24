McFarling: No more shell game for Hokies' James Mitchell

“Hopefully I can be that sort of light for them, just tell them that we’ve all been through it, you’ve just got to push through it.”

Mitchell, who earned second-team All-ACC honors last season from Pro Football Focus, could have put his name in the NFL Draft after last season. He announced in December that he would be returning to Blacksburg — a huge boon for Tech’s offense.

The NFL remains the goal. Draft advisers told him they wanted to see him improve his in-line blocking. Mitchell packed on eight pounds over the offseason — he now checks in at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds — in that pursuit.

“When I’m down there against defensive ends, they wanted to see a little bit more success in that area,” Mitchell said. “Also separation in my routes, a little bit of route running. Both things I think I can and will get better at.”

Fuente has no doubt Mitchell will be productive. What the coach wants to see is the leadership continue to evolve.

Mitchell has been taking the lead with his position group during player-run workouts this summer.