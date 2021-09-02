McFarling: Nothing 'normal' about long-craved Hokies reunion

This night is for you.

You, the man who hasn’t seen his Virginia Tech tailgating buddies since November 2019.

You, the woman who’s wanted to scream about a lot of things for a long time and hasn’t found an appropriate place to do it.

You, the guy who spent last fall staring longingly at that empty Lane Stadium seat on TV — the one that you normally fill an hour before kickoff. You, the gal who doesn’t buy tickets but loves to watch the games from the couch, knowing full well what the atmosphere on your screen is supposed to look and sound like.

All of you.

We keep saying we want to return to normal, but that’s not what we want. We want a return to the extraordinary.

And that’s what Friday night is. If you’re a sports fan, a big-time college football game in your back yard is a state fair and a family cookout and a rock concert and an apple butter festival and a spiritual tent revival, all in one. All designed especially for you.

“Emotions will be running high,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente, whose team hosts No. 10 North Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday. “What happens at Lane Stadium, what happens outside the stadium — it’s more than just a game here.”