McFarling: Nothing 'normal' about long-craved Hokies reunion

This night is for you.
You, the man who hasn’t seen his Virginia Tech tailgating buddies since November 2019.
You, the woman who’s wanted to scream about a lot of things for a long time and hasn’t found an appropriate place to do it.
You, the guy who spent last fall staring longingly at that empty Lane Stadium seat on TV — the one that you normally fill an hour before kickoff. You, the gal who doesn’t buy tickets but loves to watch the games from the couch, knowing full well what the atmosphere on your screen is supposed to look and sound like.
All of you.
We keep saying we want to return to normal, but that’s not what we want. We want a return to the extraordinary.
And that’s what Friday night is. If you’re a sports fan, a big-time college football game in your back yard is a state fair and a family cookout and a rock concert and an apple butter festival and a spiritual tent revival, all in one. All designed especially for you.
“Emotions will be running high,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente, whose team hosts No. 10 North Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday. “What happens at Lane Stadium, what happens outside the stadium — it’s more than just a game here.”
It is. Whether “Enter Sandman” is the best entrance in college football or the 30th-best doesn’t matter. What matters is that you know when to start chanting, when to begin jumping and when to commence screaming, because this tradition is yours.
You know when to pull out your car keys and shake them. You know the proper timing and cadence for “First down … Hokies!” You might know the entire roster by heart or only the quarterback, but you know those other things implicitly.
Why? Because they’re yours.
A smile crossed the lips of Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith on Monday morning, even before the reporter finished asking his question. What will the atmosphere be like Friday night? Was that the question?
Are you kidding?
“It’s going to be crazy,” Smith said. “I already know.”
So does the other side.
"Unlike some people, I love going to stadiums that are full and have passionate fans like Virginia Tech,” said UNC coach Mack Brown, whose team blared Metallica music in practice this preseason to acclimate themselves to noise. “And especially after last year, our young people didn't get to experience full stadiums, and that's just not the way college football is. You miss the pageantry and the fun.”
Not as much as the people watching did.
Atmosphere can’t win a game on its own. This one will come down to the Hokies’ ability to stop a UNC running attack that rushed for 399 yards against them last year in Chapel Hill. It’ll come down to pressuring the Tar Heels’ Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and covering UNC’s inexperienced yet talented receivers. It’ll come down to controlling the line of scrimmage on offense and dictating the tempo of this game.
Atmospheres can assist, though. Volume has value.
“They’re going to know how to use it,” Fuente said of his players. “They’ll be sky high. The key will be to harness it, I think. We’ve started talking about that. You do have to play this game with emotion. It does help you. But you’ve got to play with intelligence, too.”
Everybody knows how much this game matters in the Coastal Division race, not to mention Fuente’s job security. A Tech win Friday night would add spice to all the future home games to come this season.
But there’s only one first night back, and this is it.
It’s all yours. Enjoy it.