McFarling: Odds in Hokies' favor for dual 1st-rounders

So we have a choice here.

We could try to forecast the NFL Draft the old-fashioned way, combing through mock drafts and prospect rankings. But with so many of them out there, which one should we trust? And what happens when the inevitable trade occurs and shakes up the draft order?

Nope. We’re beyond that now. Never forget: As of 2021, we are a gambling commonwealth! We follow the money!

There are no guarantees in this, of course. Just like point spreads only provide a perceived snapshot of the difference in quality between two teams, the NFL Draft odds merely give us a framework of what we’ll see on Thursday night and beyond. There will be upsets. That’s part of the fun.

But here are six things the NFL Draft odds tell us are likely to happen (odds via sportsbettingdime.com):

1. Virginia Tech will have two first-round picks in the same year for the third time in its history.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw is such a lock to go in the first round that there aren’t even odds posted on whether he will. Tech’s other candidate, cornerback Caleb Farley, is -1000 to join him in the opening round. That means if you want to bet that he will, you’d have to wager $10 just to win $1.