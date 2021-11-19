McFarling: Price-led Hokies control the narrative

There we saw a humble alumnus speak about his deep love for this university, his appreciation for being chosen to lead the team and, yes, the pain that came when his boss, Justin Fuente, lost his job on Tuesday.

“Obviously, we’re all hurt,” Price said. “I told the players, I told the coaches: ‘Whatever way you’re feeling, whatever sort of way you feel, it’s OK, and it’s right. Whatever emotion you’re having is the correct emotion because it’s yours.’”

He’s right. Some players might be happy, others angry, others sad, others self-reflective in the role they had in this season going the way that it has. This loss of a coach isn’t like the losses to Notre Dame or Syracuse, where everybody walked out of that stadium feeling the same way.

They all had their individual relationships with Fuente, surely some closer than others, and opinions on the way this should have gone may vary.

Price’s task is to capture all of those sentiments and funnel them into one united front against Miami on Saturday and Virginia next week. Adding another layer to this is that Tech’s best effort might not be good enough against either of those opponents. The Hokies are on the road in each of these games, and they’ll be underdogs in both.