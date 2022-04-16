McFarling: 'Really good vibe' permeates Hokies' spring

BLACKSBURG – Star alumni strolling the sidelines along with the new Virginia Tech coach.

A large, festive crowd.

A couple of deep-ball connections by one of the quarterback candidates.

Ranked baseball and softball teams playing matinee games nearby on campus.

All of it done in 70 degree temperatures, under a sky the color of faded overalls.

Yes, you could say Brent Pry’s first spring game as coach of the Hokies was a success.

“A really good vibe in Blacksburg today,” he said.

And pretty much all spring long.

With the annual caveat that this was just one scrimmage played with mix-and-match offensive lines, here are a few thoughts from Saturday’s spring game.

1. The quarterback battle was a rout.

Tech’s top two QB candidates each played the entire first half, with Marshall transfer Grant Wells leading the Maroon squad and South Carolina import Jason Brown leading the White team.

It wasn’t close.

Wells finished 11 for 21 for 178 yards and two touchdowns, hooking up with Kaleb Smith on pretty scoring strikes of 47 and 51 yards. The Brown-led offense sputtered, opening with seven straight three-and-outs. Brown finished 6 for 14 for 37 yards and was sacked three times.

“I thought Grant played awfully well today,” Pry said. “Did some good things. Obviously, Jason, the offensive line struggled a little bit for the White group, made it tough on Jason. But Grant obviously threw some good balls and had a good first half.”

Pry said the competition will continue into the fall, but it’s clear who had the edge on this day.

2. Smith tantalized with his big plays.

The redshirt junior wideout was part of one of the funnier moments of the day, getting flagged for excessive celebration (in a spring game!) after his second TD reception.

But his ability to stretch the field was a welcome sight.

“He’s done a nice job,” Pry said. “He was one of those guys that was in the conversation for most improved. Each and every outing he did something, every practice.

“He’s a big guy with a big catch radius. He’s consistently one of our top guys on our GPS speed barometer…He covers a lot of ground.”

3. The presence of so many prominent Tech football alumni was great to see.

Huge cheers went up from the crowd when the video board showed Tyrod Taylor, DeAngelo Hall and Kam Chancellor along the sidelines. They were far from the only NFL guys here.

A group that included Chuck Clark, the Fuller brothers, Wyatt Teller and Shayne Graham spoke to recruits on hand before the game. Connecting the past and present has been a priority for Pry.

“This is their program more than it is mine,” Pry said. “To have those guys back supporting this team and supporting our staff and diving back into this -- listen, they want a winning program here, too. They want to see things return to the way they were.

“I told them anything they need from us, we’ll be there for them. And as often as they can get back, I want ‘em here. And I want ‘em around our players.”

4. The Hokies are serious about compensating players as much as is permitted by rule.

Athletic director Whit Babcock visited the press box at halftime to field questions about the announcements Tech made earlier this week its alignment with a trio of NIL collectives and its plan to financially reward academic progress.

Babcock said he couldn’t get into too much detail yet as plans are still being developed, but the Hokies can give up to $5,980 to each athlete should he meet to-be-determined academic benchmarks.

“We look at it as a permissible scholarship addition,” he said. “We will do it the same for all sports.”

The academic-incentive money could have the most impact in Olympic sports, where scholarships and NIL deals aren’t as prevalent. But it would help football, too.

“We just felt like it could be a bit of a competitive advantage,” Babcock said. “At least what I know of our peers in the ACC, I think we’ll be right up at the top if not the top how we offer that.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.