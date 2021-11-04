McFarling: So far, Hokies are avoiding self-inflicted pain

“That maybe kind of adds to the angst you have as a coach. Guys are not doing those things. We had a few more penalties last week, and we addressed that in the meeting the other day, but we’ve been pretty decent when it comes to trying to do those things.”

They’ll need to do so again Friday night. It’s their clearest path to victory against BC. That, and continuing to lean on their emerging running game against an Eagles defense that ranks 10th in passing yards allowed by 91st in rushing yards conceded.

The Hokies are an emotionally mature group. They’ve shown it by putting in reputable performances even in defeat. Mounting frustration when things go wrong often can lead to personal foul penalties, but Tech’s avoided those kinds of meltdowns.

“I’m really proud of that,” Fuente said. “We take each game as kind of an individual season, and we’ve got to make sure that we continue to drive that point home. That’s why I felt obligated [Sunday] night, as good as everybody felt, to try to address a couple of those fouls.

“I think it starts, quite honestly, with understanding how the game’s officiated. We’ve made a concerted effort to work with our officials to have a better understanding.”