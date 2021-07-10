McFarling: Summer girding for the gridiron

With Independence Day behind us, we’re barreling toward college football season at full speed. You can almost smell turkey leg smoke wafting from Lane Stadium, where Virginia Tech will open to full capacity in only eight weeks.

The ACC Football Kickoff — the cornucopia of conference coverage that returns after a one-year hiatus — is less than two weeks away. That event is the gateway to autumn, a true pivot point from summer leisure filled with baseball, beaches and barbecues.

For years, my prep for the ACC Kickoff would include purchasing all the preseason magazines and reading them with my feet in the sand or next to a campfire or wherever the family vacation took me.

Times change, though. The print deadlines for those magazines are early, and the outlook of teams can change before publication even occurs. The internet is filled with so much information of varying quality that it’s easy to get lost or become misinformed.

So my summer tradition now includes two check-ups: Bill Connelly and the oddsmakers.

Why Bill Connelly? The guy is smart, thorough, unemotional — and often right.