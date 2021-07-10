McFarling: Summer girding for the gridiron

With Independence Day behind us, we’re barreling toward college football season at full speed. You can almost smell turkey leg smoke wafting from Lane Stadium, where Virginia Tech will open to full capacity in only eight weeks.
The ACC Football Kickoff — the cornucopia of conference coverage that returns after a one-year hiatus — is less than two weeks away. That event is the gateway to autumn, a true pivot point from summer leisure filled with baseball, beaches and barbecues.
For years, my prep for the ACC Kickoff would include purchasing all the preseason magazines and reading them with my feet in the sand or next to a campfire or wherever the family vacation took me.
Times change, though. The print deadlines for those magazines are early, and the outlook of teams can change before publication even occurs. The internet is filled with so much information of varying quality that it’s easy to get lost or become misinformed.
So my summer tradition now includes two check-ups: Bill Connelly and the oddsmakers.
Why Bill Connelly? The guy is smart, thorough, unemotional — and often right.
I remember reading his season preview for West Virginia ahead of Tech’s 2017 opener at FedEx Field. The Mountaineers were coming off a 10-3 campaign and ranked in both polls in the preseason. Many were high on them, but not Connelly, whose analytics-based preview concluded that WVU fans should be happy if the team finished .500.
The Mountaineers went 7-6.
Connelly was writing for SB Nation back then, but his work earned him an ESPN contract two years ago. His stuff can be found on ESPN+ — and it’s all worth reading.
Connelly devised a predictive metric he calls SP+, which ranks FBS teams based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. He’s got the Hokies pegged at No. 36, with a projected win total of 7.5.
That’s a little more optimistic than the oddsmakers, who have the over-under for Tech’s regular-season win total at 7, with the under favored.
Interestingly, Connelly’s model argues that based solely on the actual final statistics of last-season’s games, the Hokies would have beaten Wake Forest 77% of the time, Liberty 67% of the time and Miami 54% of the time. They lost all three, which turned a possible 7-4 season into a 5-6 fright-fest.
Connelly’s model gives Tech a better than 50% chance to win eight of their 12 games this season: Richmond, Middle Tennessee, Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt, UVa and Georgia Tech. That leaves Notre Dame (47%), at WVU (42%), UNC (32%) and at Miami (21%) as the probable losses.
The Hokies don’t face the Hurricanes until Nov. 20, part of a challenging closing stretch that includes four road trips in five games.
The UNC game, of course, is Tech’s Sept. 3 opener, and it couldn’t get much bigger.
Connelly has the Tar Heels ranked 10th in SP+ with a projected win total of 9.6. He has Miami at No. 8 with a projected win total of 9.4.
As for the oddsmakers, they have North Carolina as the +110 favorite to win the Coastal, followed closely by Miami (+135). Then there’s a big gap to the Hokies (+750) in third.
Most shops have Tech as a 6-point underdog in their opening game against UNC. And with just a few weeks left to put those toes in the sand, it’s never too early to start thinking about an upset.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.