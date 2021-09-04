McFarling: Tech defense gets its swagger back in upset of UNC

BLACKSBURG – As soon as he took the field for pregame warmups Friday night, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Tyjuan Garbutt couldn’t stop smiling. For 40 minutes, he smiled.
He saw people in the stands. He saw enthusiasm in his teammates.
Then he saw the future.
“I had a feeling it was going to be a day for us,” he said.
Dax Hollifield’s premonition was even stronger. The veteran Tech linebacker had been storing up the slights all week long, ever since the entire ESPN “College GameDay” panel members went straight North Carolina on their picks last week.
“That didn’t upset me,” Hollifield said. “We knew what was going to happen.”
Miami isn’t the only program that can regain its swagger.
The Hokies have a proud defensive tradition full of names like Bruce and Macho and DeAngelo and Brandon and Tremaine. They call themselves “DBU.” They refer to their town as “Sacksburg.”
They owe it to themselves to play like this.
Tech turned back the clock on Friday in its 17-10 upset of No. 10 North Carolina. Facing one of the nation’s best quarterbacks and most celebrated offenses, the Hokies returned to their rapacious roots. Sacks. Interceptions. Bone-rattling hits.
Stops.
Wins.
“As long as we’ve got that one score – if it’s three points, seven points – we’ll go out there and play defense all day,” Garbutt said. “You walk with a lot of swagger when you can count on your defense.”
The Hokies tried to test that theory. Time and again in the second half, they had opportunities to put this game away with a big score – and couldn’t do it.
Back onto the field would come the defense.
And back would come the damage.
“The defense continued to rise to the occasion against a top-flight quarterback with talent around him,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “It was as impressive of a performance as I’ve seen.”
The Hokies sacked Sam Howell six times. They forced him into three interceptions – something the UNC quarterback had never experienced in his career.
Fuente said his defenders “looked fast,” and they did. But it was more than that. They looked smart. The coverage from the secondary was tight. The tackling – particularly in space, where the Tar Heels can be so dangerous – was sound.
After allowing 399 rushing yards in last year’s loss to UNC, Tech prioritized stopping the run – and did. That was another throwback to the Bud Foster days, when defensive backs were put on an island and trusted to perform.
“No matter how we drew it up, there was going to come times when we were going to be in one-on-one situations in the secondary,” Fuente said. “We had to be able to hold up.”
And did.
Second-year coordinator Justin Hamilton has been preaching fundamentals throughout preseason camp, and they showed up in this one.
The defensive line was fantastic, particularly when you consider the experience UNC brought back on the offensive line. Amare Barno had 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Garbutt dropped Howell in the backfield twice.
Josh Fuga, Jordan Williams and Mario Kendricks also were active in the trenches.
“We feel like as a D-line, we can wreck the game,” Garbutt said. “Which, as an example, tonight.”
And the atmosphere? Oh, the atmosphere. Let’s just say it didn’t disappoint. The Hokies barely could hear each other on the field when they had the ball, so you can imagine how the Tar Heels felt.
“I've never seen it like that,” Fuente said of the crowd. “It was like they didn’t get tired.”
Why would they? Folks around here don’t need 1,000 points to get excited. For decades, they watched defense and special teams carry this program. That formula won the Hokies the ACC title in their first year in the league. It produced 10-win season after 10-win season.
Friday was a nice reminder of what that looks like.
Let’s not forget, Hamilton was the man Bud Foster recommended for this job. After a tumultuous debut season as defensive coordinator, Hamilton had to be as happy as anybody about this result.
“It’s really a load off his shoulders and really a load off a lot of our shoulders,” Hollifield said. “But it don’t mean anything, because we’ve got to come out the next week and do the same thing. And the week after that. And the week after that.”
Sounds like a plan.