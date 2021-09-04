McFarling: Tech defense gets its swagger back in upset of UNC

“No matter how we drew it up, there was going to come times when we were going to be in one-on-one situations in the secondary,” Fuente said. “We had to be able to hold up.”

And did.

Second-year coordinator Justin Hamilton has been preaching fundamentals throughout preseason camp, and they showed up in this one.

The defensive line was fantastic, particularly when you consider the experience UNC brought back on the offensive line. Amare Barno had 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Garbutt dropped Howell in the backfield twice.

Josh Fuga, Jordan Williams and Mario Kendricks also were active in the trenches.

“We feel like as a D-line, we can wreck the game,” Garbutt said. “Which, as an example, tonight.”

And the atmosphere? Oh, the atmosphere. Let’s just say it didn’t disappoint. The Hokies barely could hear each other on the field when they had the ball, so you can imagine how the Tar Heels felt.

“I've never seen it like that,” Fuente said of the crowd. “It was like they didn’t get tired.”