McFarling: Tech's baseball burden? Be the bully

BLACKSBURG — Something happens when they start hanging the banners on your campus, when the temporary bleachers go up to accommodate the masses, when you’ve spent seven straight weeks in the top 10, when the NCAA and oddsmakers agree that you’re among the precious few that have a legitimate shot at a College World Series title.

Your identity evolves.

So long, “plucky” Virginia Tech. Hello, Blacksburg Bullies.

And the Hokies need to play like it.

Anything less than winning this NCAA Blacksburg Regional this weekend would be a massive disappointment. These guys understand that. The Hokies have never been better positioned to get to Omaha, and they might never be in such an advantageous spot again.

“As a 1 seed in a regional, there’s a different level of expectation,” Tech coach John Szefc said. “They’re expecting you to win.

“The order of seeds is typically the order that they think they’re going to finish in. I know every regional I’ve been to, you’re always hoping that you can at least finish at the seed that you’re seeded at, because that’s where people expect you to be.”

They’re the favorite, in other words. The boss.

The bully.

This is a foreign concept for Tech baseball and, quite frankly, most Tech sports. The Hokies had a talented men’s basketball team this season, but its run to the ACC Tournament title unfolded as a classic underdog tale.

The football team has prided itself on winning Big East and ACC titles with rosters teeming with two- and three-star recruits. Even the most recent time Tech hosted an NCAA baseball regional in 2013, a “house money” feel permeated the proceedings at English Field.

No longer. English Field is bigger, more modern, set to lure 4,000-plus people here Friday night when top-seeded Tech takes on fourth-seeded Wright State.

And the team is exponentially better. Nine straight ACC series victories to close the regular season destroyed any notions of a fluke. Nobody runs that gauntlet without great players consistently playing great baseball.

The NCAA responded with the best tournament seeding this team has ever received. Oddsmakers nodded their heads in concurrence, installing the Hokies as the fourth betting choice to win the national title at 14-to-1.

As the fourth overall seed, the Hokies will host the Super Regionals if they win this weekend. The road to Omaha, then, crosses the Huckleberry Trail and runs right by PKs.

“We could talk until we’re dead in the face here about chemistry and everything else — and I think our guys have a lot of it — but we also have a lot of guys that are just really good,” Szefc said. “They’re not doing it with smoke and mirrors. They’re doing it because they’re good and because they work at it and because they have a lot of confidence in what they’re doing.

“There’s no teams that get here because they’re really close friends and stuff like that. It’s not about that. It’s about, is a guy good enough or is he not? Can he perform or can he not?”

Time and again, these Hokies have shown they can. And now it’s time to show it on the grand stage.

Tech has a deep lineup full of guys who get on base and crush dingers. The pitching rotation is solid. The bullpen has emerged, going from a liability early in the season to yet another strength.

“Our message to our guys yesterday is that you don’t really have to do anything more than you’ve already done,” Szefc said. “You don’t have to throw a better slider or hit a ball harder or run faster. I don’t think we’re going to see anything in this regional that we haven’t seen in the ACC over the course of 10 weeks. We played some really good people, I think, and that’s why we’re sitting here in Blacksburg as opposed to being someplace else.”

Indeed, baseball is a game best played with a slow heartbeat. Controlled aggression is the way to go. The players vow that they won’t change anything about their approach, and why would they?

Still, there’s no question the pressure is real and the mandate is clear: Close this weekend as champion of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional.

The Hokies have earned nothing less than that burden.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.