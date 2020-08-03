McFarling: Through silence, Virginia Tech is only hurting itself

How easy this could all be for Virginia Tech.
Announce how often you’re testing football players for COVID-19.
Release the results of the tests, including the percentage of positives, while still protecting the privacy of those who are quarantined.
Make the football coach, athletic director and chief medical officer available — at this point, any one out of three would be a start — for questions that are inevitably going to arise as we all wade through an unprecedented time in sports.
Permit players who are engaging in preseason workouts to speak publicly about their experience, about their lives, about any concerns they might have and the hopes that they harbor about competing in 2020.
In short, communicate with your fans about what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. There are plenty of questions Tech can’t answer — whether there will actually be a season this fall is one of them — but it’s quite simple to admit that and just answer the ones that you can.
Or so it would seem.
The Hokies have decided to pass on all that. And by doing so, they’ve once again forfeited the ability to influence — not control, necessarily, but influence — the message the world gets about their football program.
So you often just get one side of the story, and it isn’t their side. Why they prefer this continues to make no sense. It runs counter to the strategy employed by almost every organization you’ll ever see, from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits, but that’s where we are.
On Monday, former Tech cornerback Caleb Farley posted a column on ProFootballTalk.com explaining why he opted out of the 2020 season.
“I started having deep concerns about staying healthy,” Farley wrote. “Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it. One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”
Tech’s response was to release a statement from Dr. Mark Rogers, the athletic department’s chief medical officer, describing the protocols in place. The Hokies also attached the athletic department’s back-to-work plan that was initially released only after a Freedom of Information Act request.
A few hours later, Tech released a statement from coach Justin Fuente saying that he talked with Farley, supports him moving forward, and has confidence in the safety protocols the Hokies have in place.
OK, that’s better than nothing. But Fuente has repeatedly declined interview requests this preseason through a Tech spokesman. Athletic director Whit Babcock hasn’t spoken publicly in months. Things have changed a lot since April, as we all know.
How do the other players feel? Do some of them have similar concerns as Farley’s? And what, if anything, is Tech doing to allay them?
Contrast this with what’s gone on in Charlottesville. The University of Virginia announced last month that two of the 110 football players tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived back on campus for voluntary workouts.
The world did not end.
Both AD Carla Williams and coach Bronco Mendenhall have spoken publicly since. So have multiple players. On Friday, UVa provided its third update on testing results, and the news was good: There were no new positives since the last update issued on July 24.
The football team has had a total of three positive tests, with none of the athletes requiring hospitalization. But even if it had been two dozen, the Cavaliers would have released it. Their fans would have known.
“Bronco and I talk almost every day, and both of us felt like it was really important be transparent,” Williams said in an in-house question and answer session released by the school in mid-July. “We just think it’s in the best interest of public health to have information.
“We just want the best possible opportunity to compete, and if we’re going to give it a try, we want to be able to give it our best effort. Having information is better than not having information.”
That’s really the point, isn’t it? That last line?
If only the Hokies believed the same.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!