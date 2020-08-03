McFarling: Through silence, Virginia Tech is only hurting itself

How do the other players feel? Do some of them have similar concerns as Farley’s? And what, if anything, is Tech doing to allay them?

Contrast this with what’s gone on in Charlottesville. The University of Virginia announced last month that two of the 110 football players tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived back on campus for voluntary workouts.

The world did not end.

Both AD Carla Williams and coach Bronco Mendenhall have spoken publicly since. So have multiple players. On Friday, UVa provided its third update on testing results, and the news was good: There were no new positives since the last update issued on July 24.

The football team has had a total of three positive tests, with none of the athletes requiring hospitalization. But even if it had been two dozen, the Cavaliers would have released it. Their fans would have known.

“Bronco and I talk almost every day, and both of us felt like it was really important be transparent,” Williams said in an in-house question and answer session released by the school in mid-July. “We just think it’s in the best interest of public health to have information.