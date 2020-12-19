McFarling: Transfer bonanza just getting started

Both coaches and administrators are adapting to the inevitable team-hopping we’re already seeing and will see more of in the future.

“In Major League Baseball, before free agency, people would take about how teams never changed,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Tuesday. “How you would see them in the neighborhood restaurants, how you knew them. I am preparing our fans and everyone that that day is over now in college athletics.

“You need to recruit special and specific young people to stay dedicated here and be here. It makes me incredibly sad when any don't want to be here, but if they ultimately don't want to be at Virginia Tech, we won't get in their way.”

Most of the players who have left Tech under Fuente have not blown up elsewhere. Jackson played 10 games for Maryland in 2019, completing just 47.3% of his passes, before opting out of the 2020 season.

The most successful transfer was probably receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who earned first-team All-MAC honors after catching 82 passes for 894 yards and six touchdowns at Central Michigan in 2019. He departed after playing in one game as a Tech freshman in 2017.