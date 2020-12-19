McFarling: Transfer bonanza just getting started

Virginia Tech entered the 2020 season with a rare luxury: three quarterbacks on the roster who’d all won a Power Five football game.
Two of those three are now in the transfer portal.
Among the deluge of news that came out of the program this past week was that Hendon Hooker had decided to enter the portal — a move that North Dakota State-bound Quincy Patterson had made prior to the Clemson game. That leaves the Hokies with Braxton Burmeister, Knox Kadum and incoming freshman Tahj Bullock as the scholarship quarterbacks currently on their roster.
Of course, Tech could add a quarterback of its own through the portal this offseason. That’s how they got Burmeister in the first place.
The transfer market is exploding — Tech coach Justin Fuente said there were roughly 1,200 players in the portal as of Tuesday — but the Hokies are more accustomed to this than many schools. They had nine scholarship players opt to transfer after the 2018 season, including quarterback Josh Jackson.
On Wednesday, the NCAA granted a blanket transfer waiver for Division I athletes in all sports this year, giving players immediate eligibility at their new schools. The Division I Council will vote next month on whether to make that green light permanent for one-time transfers in future years.
Both coaches and administrators are adapting to the inevitable team-hopping we’re already seeing and will see more of in the future.
“In Major League Baseball, before free agency, people would take about how teams never changed,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Tuesday. “How you would see them in the neighborhood restaurants, how you knew them. I am preparing our fans and everyone that that day is over now in college athletics.
“You need to recruit special and specific young people to stay dedicated here and be here. It makes me incredibly sad when any don't want to be here, but if they ultimately don't want to be at Virginia Tech, we won't get in their way.”
Most of the players who have left Tech under Fuente have not blown up elsewhere. Jackson played 10 games for Maryland in 2019, completing just 47.3% of his passes, before opting out of the 2020 season.
The most successful transfer was probably receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who earned first-team All-MAC honors after catching 82 passes for 894 yards and six touchdowns at Central Michigan in 2019. He departed after playing in one game as a Tech freshman in 2017.
Meanwhile, Fuente has tapped the transfer market to find players who’ve been assets. Among them: running back Khalil Herbert, who ran for 1,182 yards and eight touchdowns this season; and defensive end Justus Reed, who tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks in 2020 following his arrival from Youngstown State.
Expect the scanning of the “waiver wire” to continue.
“I can imagine two separate divisions in your recruiting office, too,” Fuente said. “In the NFL, it’s the free agent market and college evaluation. For us, it would be the transfer portal and high school evaluation. I could totally see that being a philosophy.”
The sound of silence
Fuente and his two coordinators combined to talk for about two hours this week, putting a bow on the 2020 season and looking forward to next year.
It’s a next year they hope will be different beyond just on-field results.
“The thing we all missed the most was pulling up [to the stadium] from the hotel,” Fuente said. “It was a really eerie feeling to pull up from the hotel and have no Hokie Walk, have no fans there, have nobody for our guys to go through ‘Enter Sandman’ and run out and be used to this incredible, emotional rush that you feel when you come out.
“To not have anybody there was really surreal. I think if anything, we realized how much we do miss all those people and how big of a part it is to everybody's life. It's really an intricate part of the fabric of everyday life here at Virginia Tech. To our fans: We miss you.”
The feeling, no doubt, is mutual.
