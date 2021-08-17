McFarling: Veteran Williams feeling right at home with Hokies

Williams, who earned his degree in communications from Clemson in December, aspires to get into broadcasting someday. He’s at ease in front of the cameras and communicates well with peers and coaches.

“He’s a very good player,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “But he’s done an even better job of fitting in. I’ve been really, really pleased with his ability to assimilate with the other guys and not come in there and big-dog them.

“We always knew he was a good kid. I hoped he would be comfortable with us, but I really didn’t know for sure. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s just got such a great maturity and intelligence level.”

Nobody asked Williams to lose the weight. He did that on his own, with the blessing of Tech’s coaches, by changing his diet. The move has made him faster, he says, without sacrificing any of his physicality against the run.

Learning the scheme wasn’t an issue for him. He’s the type who watches film on his own and asks a lot of questions. Williams not only wants to know what his responsibilities are, but also what the guys behind him are supposed to do on every play.